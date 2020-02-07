Tetris entrepreneur turned environmentalist to speak at UOG sustainability conference

The founder and chief executive officer of Blue Planet Software, which manages the worldwide rights to the video game Tetris, will be on Guam for a discussion on clean energy.

Henk Rogers, founder, visionary, and chairman of the board at Blue Planet Foundation, will be the keynote speaker for the 11th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability, according to a press release.

Rogers helped pave the way for Hawaii to enact a policy that calls for electric utilities throughout the state to rely on 100% renewable energy by 2045.

He also started Blue Planet Energy, one of the leading providers of energy storage systems that power homes, businesses and utility grids. The company’s innovative technology is advancing the safety, reliability and energy output of battery systems.

Another of his companies, Blue Planet Research, a private research laboratory, has designed and built off-grid renewable energy infrastructure, Blue Ion energy storage systems, HI-SEAS Mars/Moon habitats and hydrogen production systems.

He is now focusing beyond Hawaii to help others enact mandates for 100% renewable energy in their regions. He has spoken at three Inter-Parliamentary Union assemblies, where he collaborated with the 178 member countries to draft an emergency climate change resolution.

His newest initiative, Blue Planet Alliance, takes a “mandate first” approach to initiate global climate change action. The Alliance aims to create measurable and scalable results among individuals, organizations, cities, states, countries and, eventually, the world.

Prior to focusing on environmental protection, Henk was a pioneer in Japan’s fledgling computer game industry and developed the Black Onyx, the first role-playing game in Japan.