About six months of studies and planning by military officials has resulted in Joint Region Marianas publicly announcing it will move a major component of Guam’s current missile defense infrastructure.

At a media conference Monday, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, JRM commander, expanded on what that will mean for local residents. The change is one short-term result of on-island evaluations done by the Missile Defense Agency, in support of enhancing the island’s defense of hypersonic and ballistic missile threats to have “360-degree” protection.

That work helped to determine not only locations of new missile defense assets, but also a better location for the already-deployed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“They brought some highly technical gear with them to really assess how things are in the electromagnetic spectrum, where things are best meant to go – these sorts of things. And in the process of doing that we’ve learned some things,” he said.

Some of those lessons include moving the THAAD from Andersen Air Force Base to a site that was formerly military housing in South Finegayan.

“We’ve realized that if we move the THAAD battery to another location here on the island, we can actually do a couple of things. We can increase the capability that the THAAD provides for the defense of Guam,” he said.

In 2020, during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense site was temporarily turned into an expeditionary medical facility. The 150-bed temporary hospital initially treated sailors from the virus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, and subsequently aided the “recovery of Guam,” according to the admiral.

Nicholson declined to detail the exact improvements the new location would bring, citing security concerns, but said generally, the change would increase the capacity and effectiveness of the system, and free up “operational availability” at Andersen, since the THAAD’s move would leave a site vacant at the Guam’s Air Force base.

“It’s a good system – it’s a really great system. But in just doing this movement it’ll make it a lot better,” Nicholson said.

Although he also did not give an exact date for the move – again due to operational security, he said the local military command wanted to publicize it in advance, so residents already would be aware of what was going on when the move actually occurs.

A convoy will deliver the THAAD system and support equipment over Route 3, which could affect commuters who use that major highway. Nicholson said the military coordinates with the government of Guam, including the governor’s office, the Department of Public Works, and village mayors to plan operations that traverse civilian roads.

Dangers & impacts

Nicholson addressed several concerns that may arise from the move. He said the environmental impacts from the location swap would be “absolutely minimal.”

A new environmental impact study will not be needed, due to a combination of the site already being developed, and the military not constructing any permanent structures there, according to the JRM commander.

“It might be a different case if we were building … or if that was a completely wooded, or jungle area – but it’s not,” he said. “It has existing roads; it has existing areas where they used to be houses at one time. And so, it’s just really driving trucks from one location, and setting it up at another location.”

The existing infrastructure made South Finegayan “very attractive," Nicholson said, adding that best practices would be implemented to prevent pollution from leaking vehicles or generators and for fuel containment.

Nicholson also addressed whether moving live-fire assets closer to civilian homes would put residents in greater danger from missile strikes. The site is across the road from neighborhoods like Astumbo Gardens.

“Think of it this way: just because you lock your car doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s more or less likely to be hit by hailstones in a hailstorm. It doesn’t quite work like that,” he said. “In this case, the weapons that the enemy would potentially use against Guam are not discriminatory enough to pick out an air field, from the THAAD site, from a civilian area.”

Cycle trail remains open

Cyclists who routinely use a trail behind the South Finegayan site were considered when planning the move.

Access to this trail will continue, even after the THAAD battery begins operating at its new location. Maintaining that recreational road for residents was important, according to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, who shared that the current vice mayor is among the village’s cyclists.

“We definitely wanted to ensure it was kept open for them to use, and it was one of the first things we confirmed with the Navy,” she told The Guam Daily Post. “Vice Mayor Peter Benavente and I, and our office, will be reaching out to our residents so they’re aware of what’s going to happen.”

The THAAD has the operational capability to “cover the entire island,” currently, and will retain that coverage at its new location, Nicholson told reporters. A contingent from the Guam National Guard, will continue to provide on-site security of the missile defense system, Nicholson confirmed.