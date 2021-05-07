The Department of Public Health and Social Services and Guam Memorial Hospital are celebrating their nurses.

This past year, nurses at the two agencies have worked long hours, and many had to work and live away from their children and families to ensure they didn't unknowingly spread the virus that causes COVID-19.

GMH officials noted the nurses’ efforts to adapt to an ever-changing health crisis.

“Nurses, your extraordinary skill and compassion is the reason we have been able to overcome two surges of COVID-19 and multiple stay-at-home orders. There is no denying that your jobs are tough – your days have been stressful and I know there have been times when you’ve wanted to quit. But through it all, your will and determination and your genuine concern for our island have helped you through those long shifts and late nights. Your work has not gone unnoticed, and I remain thankful for you every single day for saving lives and helping us rebuild a better Guam,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who is also a registered nurse.

National Nurses Day, May 6, is the first day in National Nurses Week in the U.S., which ends on May 12, a day to applaud nurses worldwide with International Nurses Day, according to a press release.

"On behalf of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, we want to wish all nurses a Happy Nurses Day,” said DPHSS Director Art San Agustin. “Whether you are called to respond to a crisis or working a routine shift, your passion and dedication to healing and caring for your community is nothing short of heroic. We want you to know that we are truly grateful for your sacrifices today and every day.”

Officials noted that nurses play a crucial role in the health care each and every patient receives, and GMHA recognizes their hard work and dedication.

“As a nurse myself, I can attest to the incredible work done by the teams at Guam Memorial Hospital. Time after time, particularly during COVID, nursing staff have worked courageously and with the most positive of attitudes to care for our community’s most vulnerable members. Kudos to all the nurses at Guam Memorial Hospital!” said Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMHA CEO.

“At GMHA, we believe the COVID-19 pandemic has shed more light on the need for nurses in our healthcare system, and we continue to actively recruit more incredible homegrown talent,” a press release stated.

“The nurses at GMHA are by far some of the best. We are blessed with their sacrifices and selflessness during these challenging times; they have put themselves in the front lines everyday for more than a year. Today, and every day, we celebrate you!” said Christine Tuquero, GMHA’s acting nursing administrator.