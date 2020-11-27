Thanksgiving may have looked different this year, thanks to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the spirit of the holiday is keeping its distance along with everyone else. That's certainly the case for The Salvation Army Guam Corps, which helped feed hundreds of bellies Thursday with "balutan" lunches instead of hosting the annual Thanksgiving luncheon.

The Salvation Army distributed 550 meals through mayors' offices in Agana Heights, Tamuning, Yigo and Agat, as well as at Guma San Jose. Some meals were given directly to homeless individuals in Hagåtña, Harmon and Tamuning.

"Everyone and anyone who was holding a cardboard sign today in those areas got a plate," said C.J. Urquico, public relations and development coordinator for the Guam Corps.

"It's a different kind of Thanksgiving, but we still got food to those who need it," he added.

Distribution in Tamuning began around 11 a.m. A few cars were already waiting as staff and volunteers began preparing meals to be handed out. One by one, the cars drove up the driveway to the entrance of the village senior center.

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera and her staff were intimately familiar with those behind the wheel, at times calling out names and scanning their checklist before the drivers had a chance to pull up and lower their windows.

The Tamuning Mayor's Office was granted 200 meals for distribution, far fewer than the 500 Rivera said she needed to serve her village.

The pandemic limited resources this year, and to avoid hosting a potential spreader event such as the traditional luncheon at Chamorro Village, Guam Salvation Army Capts. Kari and Eric Rudd opted to purchase meals for distribution.

Rivera said they reached out to people beforehand to prepare a list because of the limited meals.

"The people that always come over, because they don't have income anymore or they're just having a hard time getting food, those are the ones we were reaching out to," Rivera said.

The distribution mostly operated as a drive-thru, serving meals to manåmko' and others.

"A lot of them have big families. Our registered residents here in our system, all the ones that are coming up that have like eight kids, seven kids, six kids ... are single parents. Or we know that someone got furloughed, they lost their job because they're a part of tourism – those are the ones we called," Rivera said.

A few nearby homeless individuals also made their way to the senior center to get their meals.

A young girl timidly walked up to the center a little after lunch. She was about 10 years old and came to bring back meals reserved for her family. Staff returned with a box almost as large as the girl's torso. She thanked them and disappeared quietly behind the senior center.