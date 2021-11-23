Thanksgiving will be 'balutan' style for homeless Guamanians

Salvation Army's signature Thanksgiving luncheon that used to feed 1,200 to 1,400 people in one festive spot will be scaled down for the second year in a row, with a "balutan" or boxed meal distribution for 250 homeless people on Thursday.

"We haven't been able to do the actual luncheon at Chamorro Village for the last two years because of COVID-19 and the executive order limits the number of people. What we do is we purchase balutan-style dinner," Salvation Army Guam Corps Capt. Kari Rudd said on Monday.

Social gatherings are allowed for only up to 75 people outdoors, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the most recent executive order dealing with pandemic-related restrictions.

Each "balutan" has turkey, stuffing, rice, pumpkin pie and other items that are usually found in a Thanksgiving meal. Rudd said the meals are ordered from Dusit Thani.

It's not only the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have impacted the number of homeless people getting free Thanksgiving meals.

Rudd said The Salvation Army Guam Corps only has a $1,000 budget for the Thanksgiving meal this year, plus a $1,000 donation.

"Right now, we can only afford 250 (individual meals). If we get more money, then we can do more," Rudd said.

In the past, the Salvation Army had a $5,000 budget along with donations.

"The nature of the Salvation Army being here on Guam - we’ve been here for 30 years this year - and we’ve never been solvent. And what that means is that our territorial headquarters has to supplement for whatever it is we come up short," Rudd said.

Despite the challenges, Salvation Army continues its tradition of spreading Thanksgiving holiday cheer to those who would otherwise not have a meal. Donations are still being accepted.

Four teams of Salvation Army personnel will be distributing the Thanksgiving plates to different areas where homeless people usually hang out, Rudd said, including Tamuning, Harmon, Hagåtña, Dededo and Agat.

The pandemic also kept The Salvation Army from having dozens of volunteers for the Thanksgiving meal distribution, so only its personnel are working on this year's event.

Thrift store moved

The Salvation Army recently moved its thrift store to a bigger location, along Chalan San Antonio in Tamuning, near Three Squares Restaurant.

Moving to an area with a bigger footprint is part of a plan to sell more items and raise more money so they can help more people, Rudd said.

The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving luncheon, prior to the pandemic, was able to feed 1,200 or more needy residents and others who wanted to share a meal. Last year, they were able to serve Thanksgiving meals to about 750 people, and now to about 250 people. Organization leaders are hoping to raise the numbers next year.

Catholic soup kitchen Thanksgiving

The Catholic church's soup kitchen, run by the Archdiocese of Agana's Ministry to the Homeless, will also be providing a Thanksgiving dinner to its regular patrons.

"On this day, we are expecting about 70 people on Thanksgiving," Doris Royal, program director.

The special meals are sponsored by the Santa Teresita Parish, she said. It's not open to the general public, since it's for the homeless community that the Ministry serves daily.