'That doesn't add up': GDOE financial report questioned

Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Administrative Services Zenaida Asuncion was grilled by the Education Financial Supervisory Commission last week, as the Guam Department of Education's accounts payable aging report confused EFSC members.

During a meeting held Thursday to review GDOE's financials for July, the aging report for accounts payable didn't add up for commission member Carol Sanchez.

GDOE's report detailed aging obligations to various vendors, including two of the department's biggest expenses: $2 million paid out to Sodexo and about $900,000 paid to the Guam Power Authority.

Confusion arose when it came to reviewing payments received by GDOE's summer interns.

"That doesn't add up because it was $7 million and now it's $3 million, so you're telling me that summer interns made about $2 million," Sanchez said.

Asuncion confirmed that interns were in fact paid $2 million. But GDOE's report reflected this expense as being paid with local funds. Summer interns, however, are paid with funds from the federal government.

Asuncion clarified that the interns were paid with local funds, but the money would be reimbursed by the federal government.

'An inaccurate picture'

Sanchez said the way the information was presented painted a different picture.

"It's kind of like an inaccurate picture," Sanchez said. "It's like you're saying you don't have money, but then you're going to get back $2 million that you could spend."

That's why the report is off, Sanchez said. "The report that you submitted with your General Fund, where you have allocated, it's going to go back up to $4 million next. Maybe you should find a way to indicate it here, because it kind of makes it look like you spent all that money and it's not there."

Asuncion agreed and suggested that her office create a subsystem in accounts payable to segregate accounts that will be federally reimbursed.

"Maybe we can put this aging report in Excel format so we are able to take out those that are federally funded and not encroaching in local operations," Asuncion said.

But Sanchez quickly clarified that the commission wants to see how GDOE is spending federal money.

"Of course, we want to see. Up until now I still haven't seen anything that's federally paid, Sanchez said. "I've been asking for that for like a year, this past COVID-19. I've heard concerns left to right from every single parent and school about what's going on right now."