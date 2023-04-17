In a gesture of thanks, USO Guam partied out Sunday to celebrate the volunteers who help military service members and their families feel at home here on Guam. The impact USO volunteers have on the military service community is so great that those who spoke to The Guam Daily Post all said the USO has helped them personally adjust to life on the island.

“One hundred percent (USO helped). I just got here maybe two months ago, and we actually have the USO center at my camp, where my barracks is at and right when I saw them it’s like, 'Oh, that’s where I am going first. Right when I checked in, they welcomed me, had food ready, a place to hang out and have a good time really,” USO volunteer Robert Juarez said.

Juarez, an active duty military service member who also volunteers with the USO in his free time, told The Guam Daily Post the USO helped him feel welcomed immediately after arriving on the island.

“Coming from my own point of view, being welcomed because I am active duty as well, going to any new place and having someone there to welcome you and have refreshments, games and just somewhere to relax is very welcoming and important - especially if you’re on your own, really. So I find that important especially for new junior troops who come in, I find that helps especially in new areas,” Juarez said.

Vinicius Terrone Decarvalho, who also attended Sunday's appreciation party at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park in Tumon, said he has been helping with the local USO for about six months now.

“It’s been an amazing time, and I just wanted to be with people that volunteered with me daily," Decarvalho said. “It’s just an honor to be here to give back a little bit.”

He told the Post that volunteering with USO has helped adjust to life on Guam by keeping him busy.

“My mom always said, 'An empty mind is a devil’s mind.' So, it’s good to volunteer, give a little back to the people I serve with, too,” Decarvalho said.

Giving back was a common motivating factor for the USO volunteers, a way to say thanks for opening doors to create connections.

“Absolutely, by providing opportunities to me to meet other spouses and opportunities my children to meet other kids and just connect with other service member families throughout the island,” Cassie Hodosky, another volunteer, said.

Hodosky told the Post that volunteering is especially key for her because her husband is currently on off-island orders.

“It’s important to be able to just give back to the military community in general, they do so much sacrificing for us and, since my spouse is currently deployed, it’s important for me to give back when I can and where I can,” Hodosky said.

USO volunteers Michelle and Polo Ortiz told the Post that the connections they’ve made with fellow volunteers is a familial bond.

“I am here to celebrate with my partners in crime, so to speak, other volunteers just saying thank you to each other for taking the time out of their day and schedule to give back to the military community," Michelle Ortiz said.

She is a Marine Corps veteran, and added that her volunteer service is another way to give back and show gratitude for the help she received when enlisted.

“We are definitely here to recognize all the volunteers that go above and beyond for those families and active duty members stationed here on Guam. The USO, to me, is an extension of our family wherever we go, this is the site, the company, the volunteers that we hang out with just to get us familiar with the area and also look for those connections we need here,” Polo Ortiz said.

For the Ortiz family, the USO helped introduce Guam's hospitable and family-oriented spirit into their lives.

"Not only did they welcome us with open arms, they taught us 'Hafa Adai,' they started bringing that culture and customs, they taught us events that happened here on the island, they gave us information about the different villages and what to expect being a part of the active duty community on Guam,” Polo Ortiz said.

The party, an exclusive event for USO volunteers, laid out quite the fiesta table at the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park with a number of local dishes, while also encouraging volunteers to bring their favorite foods to share.

“We’ve been here about a little over a year, got here in January 2022, and the food, we love it. My favorite I've learned to make, red rice and finadene, and it’s delicious,” Michelle Ortiz shared with a giggle.

As it has for many others before them, the food on Guam has made a positive impact on the service members who find themselves stationed here.

"I’ve been here for a year and a half and the local food is amazing, the local barbecue is actually pretty good, and I’ve actually gone to quite a few different spots here, and this is where I actually met ramen and I love ramen now,” Decarvalho told the Post.

For Juarez, the party also was a chance for the many overworked and overwhelmed clients and volunteers of USO Guam to sit back and have a good time.

“USO is actually giving back to all of the volunteers right now, so I am actually taking part in that, have some (relaxing) time, enjoy the beach, the games and then what it means to me to volunteer, to actually give back to the armed service members, also retirees - give them a place of relaxation whenever they come into our centers. Seeing them being able to unwind, relax and, if they have their family members, just to have a good time at our events, that is what I am proud of to give back my time to,” Juarez said.