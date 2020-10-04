The current pandemic may be dampening the number of calls for help to organizations who help people through family violence situations, said Cynthia Cabot, director of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence. But it also is contributing to more violent episodes.

Cabot said in 2019, there were 1,016 family violence-related cases reported by the Guam Police Department’s Domestic Assault Response Team. That’s the most updated data available.

“This probably only entails 20% of the cases. So 20% are reported and ... who knows the countless numbers that go unreported and unrecorded,” she said, adding victims of these abuses range in age from infants to elders.

“And that was last year and that was pre-COVID,” she said, noting that under the current Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and the safer-at-home directive, most services are now virtual, which could mean not everyone is able to find the help they need.

Cabot said based on the information they are getting from their partner agencies and organizations, "the abuses that they do receive are more intense.”

“That means abuses hurt more, in that regard. Those are the kinds of cases that they continue to see,” she said.

October is Family Violence Awareness Month. And in this month, the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence and its community partners are taking the opportunity to focus on family violence and give people the information they need to get help.

“This is our opportunity to say, ‘We care about you,’” she said. “Especially in this time, when we are mandated (under the safer-at-home directive) ... it certainly has a toll on those who are experiencing family violence in the homes.”

Taboo

Cabot said they hope to change mindsets through some of this month’s activities.

She said oftentimes, family violence is a learned behavior and not everyone who sees it knows to report it. People can recognize it and say: “I grew up with that situation in my home.”

“One of the things that we try to share with people is you don’t have to hurt – love does not hurt,” Cabot said.

“I think it is also taboo because we were raised not to air out our dirty laundry," she stated. "We have pride and we don’t want others to know this is happening in our own community.

“But especially in light of COVID, everything that’s happening, we need to pay special attention to what everyone is feeling, with what’s going on around us and there’s the family abuse that comes into play.”

Cabot said she wants to remind the island: “We come from a culture that’s loving. We come from a culture that’s caring. We come from a culture that is very hospitable. That’s what our island culture is all about.”