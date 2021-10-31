For 19-year-old Annjennette Panganiban, who’d been laid off when her previous employer downsized operations due to the pandemic, the job fair at the Department of Labor American Jobs Center on Saturday was more than just an opportunity to find a job.

A member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Panganiban wants to work in a field that she’s come to enjoy and is hoping that one of the 70 jobs with the Department of Public Health and Social Services will be pathway that leads to that career.

“I’m really into the administrative as well as the medical (field),” she said. “I also serve in the U.S. military and I am a part of the medical (support). My job is (with) the administrative medical so I was hoping to integrate that into my civilian job.”

DPHSS received a $6 million grant, which is funding the temporary positions to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic response, said Chima Mbakwem, chief public health officer. People hired into these position will assist DPHSS with community outreach, processing of laboratory specimens, case investigation, health disparities, administrative duties, nursing and other functions.

The job fair attracted hundreds of residents of different ages and experience levels. By lunch there were 200 people who’d submitted applications - with a line of people waiting outside the building.

Among those in Saturday’s line hoping to find a job was Kyle Atoigue. The 34-year-old said the search for steady work has been tough - much like the rest of the pandemic.

“At this current time, it’s kind of hard to hold something steady,” he said. “We need the income because the bank is calling, it’s hard times. … Of course we’re getting help from the government but that doesn’t cover the month to month - and I’m not just speaking for myself. I have friends who own bars; they’re not open but they’re still being charged rent.”

He said, in his search for jobs, “I’ve been getting a lot of ‘qualified but not selected.' I guess it’s because I’m older and it’s mostly starter positions.”

He said he’s hoping for a job that offers him more than just entry-level pay.

“We’re not trying to get money so we can eat lavish food. I mean, trying to get money so we can pay (for bills and other things) - most of the jobs that I’ve had it’s like working and after you pay everything off you have $30 until the next paycheck. And that’s not even going to cover gas and food,” he said.

DOL Director Dave Dell’Isola said his agency is assisting DPHSS with hiring to fill the positions, which will be critical once the Guam National Guard’s orders to assist with pandemic response expires.

“That’s why (DPHSS) needs these positions also, to fill in that void. It’s good,” Dell’Isola said. “The National Guard was there for a purpose, they stepped in when we needed them real quickly and now we can get people hired to step in for them and continue with the service and we can get some of these unemployed people working.”

Mbakwem said the grant funding these positions, Health Disparities Grant, intends to ensure that public health services get to the people in the community who may not have access during the ongoing pandemic.

“This is real public health, going out to the community to give them the support to ensure we have a healthy population,” Mbakwem said.

He and Dell’Isola noted that the job fair fills two needs. The first being to train more people to help identify, reach out to and educate the community on the virus and what they can do to protect themselves.

But there’s also the opportunity to hire and train people into positions where they can help the community.

“There’s a lot of burnout … with health care workers,” Mbakwem said, both in Guam and all over the world. “This is an opportunity for us to get fresh people into the system who understand the fundamentals of public health which is basically going into the community to make sure the population is taken care of.”

Dell’Isola said there are other grants they’re working on - all to help with pandemic response but also giving people an opportunity to start a new career.

He said if it works out the way he hopes, then most, if not all, of the people hired to fill DPHSS' 70 positions will either be able to move into permanent positions in the health industry or become a part of the training program that will help them grow so they can fill other needed positions.

"With the National Dislocated Workers Grant program ... we sent dozens (of employees) to the hospitals, to public health, and you’d be surprised we had almost a dozen who said ‘I enjoy helping people.’”

Dell’Isola said those who showed the desire to learn and willingness to work hard were sent to Guam Marianas Training and the University of Guam and we paid for them to become nurses aides, registered nurses and training them up … so we’ve done half the battle. They’re interested in doing this and the hospitals said yes we want to hire you so they’re in training to fill those positions.”

He said they’re hoping for another $2 million in the next week or two for more trainings.

“We want people who are interested in health services and all those different services. When they get in, they get a taste, and we’ll pay for you to get credentialed or certified,” the DOL director stated.