'The best remedy': Former associate supports Montvel-Cohen sentencing

The co-founder of Air America radio, Jon Sinton, said Evan Montvel-Cohen should have “experienced real consequences years ago” after his former business associate was recently sentenced to 82 months in prison.

Last week, Montvel-Cohen appeared in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced in an identity theft scheme. He was given an almost seven-year federal prison term, which was double what the prosecution had recommended.

Leading up to the sentencing, Montvel-Cohen's family and former business associates wrote letters to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood asking that he receive the maximum sentence possible.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of those letters was written by Sinton who, together with Montvel-Cohen, founded Air America Talk Radio before it was eventually forced into bankruptcy. Montvel-Cohen was found to have used the radio syndication network to receive a loan from a nonprofit – the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club – and did not pay it back.

Sinton added, “Montvel-Cohen has repeatedly conned his way into others' good graces, bank accounts and businesses. Always to their demise and his benefit.”

When asked about his reaction to Montvel-Cohen's nearly seven-year sentence, Sinton told The Guam Daily Post via email, “I can only wish he had experienced real consequences years ago. A lot of pain and money would have been spared. As is often the case with pathological liars and sociopaths, Evan seems incapable of telling the truth or feeling empathy for his victims. Sadly, removing him from society is the best remedy.”

'Looking at all the schemes'

Montvel-Cohen's sentence took into consideration not only the identity theft scheme, which involved offering the victim a job at Montvel-Cohen's advertising firm, C2 Social, in 2019, but previous other schemes for which he was not charged between 2017 to 2021.

“So for four full years when I was looking at all the schemes, practically every month, there was some type of bouncing of checks. Misrepresentation to various victims that you are going to pay them back. They would wait for it and (payment) never came,” Tydingco-Gatewood said to Montvel-Cohen before sentencing him.

“It clearly shows that you are a serial thief. You're a serial liar, if you will.”