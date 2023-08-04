A man suspected of setting ablaze the garage of a vacant residence allegedly told officers that butterflies made him do it.

On Monday evening, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to an arson complaint in Maina and arrived to find Guam Fire Department personnel extinguishing a fire in the garage. Police at the scene were directed to 40-year-old Angelito Bancod Concepcion.

Concepcion, who was standing in the garage, claimed to be the owner of the residence. Authorities later met with the property manager of the residence, who said the home was owned by her late mother, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The property manager told police Concepcion was hired to maintain the property, which has been vacant for the last four years.

"(She) also told officers that within a week of hiring the defendant, the defendant would be talking to himself and yelling out of nowhere," according to the complaint.

During a scene check, officers noted large burn markings in the garage and living room, both stained with soot. The property manager estimated damage to the residence to be approximately $5,000.

Officers said Concepcion's hands, feet and clothes were covered in soot, and he was talking incoherently.

"The butterflies made me do it. I had to burn the tree down so that the people are not powerful anymore," Concepcion allegedly said. The suspect, according to police, said "he had to burn to make the people less powerful and that the butterflies are locked in the house, so they don't bother him anymore."

Concepcion was charged with arson as a third-degree felony, which carries a five-year maximum prison sentence.

Concepcion, who has two misdemeanor convictions for driving while impaired, was committed to the Department of Corrections on $1,000 cash bail, according to the Office of the Attorney General.