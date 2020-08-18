Now that we’re back where we started from, perhaps we have learned from the experience, as some other places have.

For instance, Washington DC. According to an article in The Washington Post, they have taken a more fine-tuned approach to business lockdowns. (See, “Dining while infectious is on the rise. Meet D.C.’s restaurant safety enforcers.”, Washington Post, April 15, 2020).

Extracting, selectively, from the article, it reports, “Two months since the nation’s capital allowed restaurants to seat customers indoors again, coronavirus cases are again climbing, and more people are dining out while likely infectious. Government officials in the District and beyond are navigating tough waters as they try to revitalize a dining industry that makes their cities vibrant and buoys struggling local budgets, while also trying to stop a resurgence of infections.

Daily cases have nearly doubled in the second reopening phase but city officials have not identified which permitted activities are driving the new infections.

“Critics have urged the mayor to crack down on restaurants, given the known risks of transmission. The mayor said her administration is instead responding with an ongoing education and enforcement blitz by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which normally enforces underage drinking laws and license compliance. As of last week, 13 businesses had been fined $1,000. Inspectors let 47 establishments off with warnings. And, the District has moved to suspend two liquor licenses. City officials say those cases are not the norm: Most businesses just need reminders.

“Andrew Kline, an attorney and lobbyist who works with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, says establishments know they are in danger of losing business if city officials lose faith in their ability to operate safely.

The article noted that the success of its efforts to corral the spread began, and ends, with contact tracing to determine the source of exposure. Guam does that, too. But we don’t get enough information to know which restaurants, and other businesses, are failing to “do the right thing.”

On Guam, we should know where we can safely go, and go there. Responsible businesses deserve customers and do not deserve to be shut down. It is not just our economic life, as we have learned from lockdowns. It is also our restrained social life that besets us. We should know by now that the COVID-19 situation is not an “all or nothing” proposition.

Shutdowns, as we wailed from the beginning, impact our customary, and constitutionally sanctioned, in the First Amendment’s rights of speech, assembly and association, and other personal rights in subsequent amendments, including the due process rights. These rights are characterized as “fundamental” by the U.S. Supreme Court. Fundamental rights are not absolute, but are strictly scrutinized for usurpation. Some level of restraint of the liberties of these fundamental rights by government is endured, under certain conditions. This general statement is expressed in language such as, “the State's important regulatory interests are generally sufficient to justify reasonable, nondiscriminatory restrictions.”

But when those regulatory interests are contested, the court must first consider the character and magnitude of the asserted injury to the rights protected. Then the court must identify and evaluate the precise interests put forward by the State as justifications for the burden imposed by its rule. The court must not only determine the legitimacy and strength of each of those interests, it also must consider the extent to which those interests make it necessary to burden the plaintiff's rights. These three considerations then get tested under various levels of scrutiny, depending on the nature of the public’s rights and the duties of the government to protect health and safety. So, this fact-based matter is a very simple explication of the legal issues.

Still, it is worth pointing out that one critical question the courts consider in this context – to one degree or other – is, are there any less onerous ways to fulfill the duty to protect without burdening the public unreasonably? The approach taken in Washington DC takes such an approach. It does not lock down everyone. It leaves businesses who take reasonable precautions to prevent spread alone, but closes and takes away the licenses of irresponsible businesses.

This discrimination requires two things: first, transparent contact tracing (see “Data secrecy is crippling attempts to slow COVID-19’s spread in U.S., epidemiologists warn”, July 16, 2020 at sciencemag.org); and second, testing – investigating the business to assure it meets mandatory anti-spread rules such as masking and social distancing. Guam can, and does, do both of those.

This level of regulation would satisfy the least restrictive alternative test, and eliminate indiscriminate shutdowns. Effective tracing, coupled with transparent identification of “no go” places, keeps good businesses in the game, keeps employees gainful, keeps social contact possible, and keeps the rhythm of “normalcy” that is a salve for lockdown crankiness.

John Thos. Brown is a resident of Tamuning