The Department of Corrections has implemented immediate solutions following recent reports of prisoners escaping its Mangilao compound, but long-term improvements to the overall security of the facility are best done through the construction of a new prison.

“Right now, somebody in this prison is looking at escaping. They are just waiting for an opportunity,” said DOC Maj. Antone Aguon. “We’ve added more fencing and wiring. Every time something has happened, we’ve always beefed-up security in the area.”

Nine prisoners were able to escape from Department of Corrections facilities unnoticed since 2019, including, most recently, a pair of men who were recaptured by officers with the Guam Police Department after less than two hours of them breaking out of DOC.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In response, DOC officials said it has been conducting constant shift briefings for officers and now having a direct line of communication with village mayors, along with the possibility of installing more cameras and even using drone surveillance to check the prison perimeters.

And, Aguon reminded The Guam Daily Post, the long-term solution to stop prisoners from escaping is building an entirely new prison.

“We don’t have the highest technology,” he said. “Maintenance-wise, the facility is just old and spread out.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and lawmakers approved partial financing to begin up to $80 million worth of construction for a new prison facility. In October 2021, when signing a bond bill for the project into law, Leon Guerrero called the financing a “big leap” to corrections officers.

“We have said that one of the biggest priorities for our island is security and safety … tempered with mercy and good judgment. And that’s why I really want to make sure our facility is truly a rehabilitation facility,” she said at the time.

The $80 million bond should be enough to complete the first two phases of DOC’s master plan to replace its aging Mangilao headquarters and prison.

DOC officials have stated the first and largest phase covers the foundation of the new facility and includes major infrastructural improvements. This phase will reduce contraband smuggling, allow for the use of new camera systems, increase video conferencing access to court hearings and visitation, increase bed capacity, lower operational costs, and meet Prison Rape Elimination Act requirements.

The facility is not the only problem that Aguon admits has been the cause of the escapes.

“A lot of it is officer neglect, officers not doing what they’ve been trained to do,” he said.

He adds increasing DOC staffing would help to prevent escapes.

DOC last reported about 190 personnel and 713 prisoners between the Mangilao and Hagåtña facilities.

“We are trying to recruit, and we do recruit. But, we have a high turnover. We hired over 60 officers, but more than half have already left. We got manpower issues,” he said, as officers are also left working up to 13-hour shifts, six days a week. “They’re exhausted. Then you have a run-down facility. All these factors combined make it a potential issue.”

The governor, earlier this year, gave raises to officers at DOC and other local law enforcement agencies in an effort to support recruitment and retention.

Aguon said the prison has completed its investigation into the escape reported in April, and served two officers a notice of proposed adverse action. The officers will get a chance to respond to the findings before any potential disciplinary action is handed down.

“It’s not all about disciplining the employee. We also want to find ways to improve security and prevent it from happening,” he said.

The investigation into the June escape is set to wrap up this week.

Escapes since 2019

• Oct. 9, 2019: Johnny Borja Atalig and Johnnie Gene Del Rosario fled from the Post 9 – halfway house in Mangilao.

• Nov. 19, 2019: Patrick Hernandez escaped while the perimeter gates were open for a food delivery at the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

• Nov. 2, 2021: Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho was being held in the COVID-19 isolation tents set up at the rear of the Mangilao compound inside the perimeter fence when he escaped.

• April 20: KD Arason was in the isolation facility in Mangilao when he escaped.

• June 2: Joluo Soiken and TK Umulap escaped from the DOC isolation facility in Mangilao.

• July 1: Iverson Chewek and Donavan Gil Mondia escaped from an opening at the bottom of the fence behind the dome area in Mangilao.