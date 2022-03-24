Get ready to see who will be the first to be given the title, "The Guamanian Star."

The talent search and reality show has been held over the past couple of months with more than a dozen contestants.

“The weeks have been challenging for the contestants and the production crew early this year who dealt with the spike of COVID-19 case numbers,” said J Martin. He is the host, TV producer, director, creator, and writer of the new show that aired on PBS Guam on weekends and streams online.

“But now that the numbers went down significantly, and since the governor's office eased the restrictions, Guam's local community can now have the chance to enjoy and celebrate the true essence of this worthwhile community event - uniting Guam's budding artists through music with all its diversity.”

The competition started at the end of last year with nearly a hundred participants who auditioned for the show.

The final 15 "shining stars" are ready to put on their big performance during the finale of the inaugural season on Sunday, March 27.

The finale will be a special live show called "Constellation of Stars," which will be held at Jimmy Dee's Paradise Beach Resort in Tamuning.

The winner will win an artist management and development deal, a recording contract and take home $3,000.

To purchase tickets, call JARO Productions USA at 671-787-3174 or 671-687-7814.