With three kettlebells, some resistance bands and a few dumbbells, personal trainers and fitness enthusiasts Angelo and Desiree Macugay turned a challenging situation in the middle of a pandemic into an opportunity to bless others and support the community all at the same time.

On any weekday afternoon or Saturday morning, you'll find the couple overseeing group workouts at their Yigo home.

Desiree Macugay has been a personal trainer for the last 12 years. When the pandemic hit last year, she found herself in a predicament as gyms were closed and she could no longer meet with her clients.

"I was at a loss. A lot of my clients still wanted to get some kind of training in, so I started Zoom classes but not everyone jumped on board because it's a different dynamic," she said. "I was starving to do something to help and it really got me down."

As restrictions were lifted, her clients began asking if she would offer training in another form aside from virtual classes.

"I literally had three kettlebells and some bands and 8-pound dumbbells and 10-pound dumbbells," Macugay explained. "This is all I have, and they said we'll take whatever."

So out of their garage with those few pieces of equipment, the couple began training one on one. Word spread and as restrictions further lifted, they ended up with more and more people and now a full schedule throughout the week.

The Macugays named their home gym The Fortress.

"We wanted the name of our business ... to be something that is inspired biblically. So it comes from Psalms 18:2: 'The lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer,'" said Angel Macugay. "It is a safe place where people come to fortify ourselves, get strong, build their immune system and overall health."

Watching the transformations of their clients, not just physically but emotionally and mentally, has been fulfilling and rewarding.

"When I first started training people, they were excited about setting a new record in a particular lift. One client was embarrassed to drop stuff at the grocery store because she wasn't able to bend down, but now she can. It's little victories like that," said Desiree Macugay. "One client wasn't able to wear heels before because she was carrying too much weight, but after exercising and working with mobility and strength and shedding unhealthy pounds, she's able to wear heels."

Seeing numbers on a scale drop is one thing, but having watched their clients increase their physical, mental, spiritual and emotional health has been what gets the trainers so excited.

"We're more than just people that want to look good when we look in the mirror. We empower each other and motivate each other. We've built this community encouraging each other to be the best versions of ourselves," said Angel Macugay.

Fight Through Fitness

In January the couple decided they wanted to do a special project. What initially started as an idea for a couple's workout for Valentine's weekend turned into a community supported project, Fight Through Fitness, that left them in awe of the kindness and generosity of not just their clients but many others who chipped in to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

"We came up with the idea of offering a series of workouts. We wanted to get the community up and moving and exercising and tie it with a nonprofit organization," said Desiree Macugay. "We don't have much but what we do have is a lot of knowledge, skills and motivation."

She shared the idea with one of her clients, Monique Baza, who suggested the event support Victims Advocates Reaching Out.

"The more (Monique) spoke about VARO, the more we wanted to support them. With the pandemic, people were locked up. I didn't realize a lot of these victims were locked up in their own homes with their abuser," she explained as tears filled her eyes. "We went through our struggles with the pandemic, but so did everyone else. It opened my eyes to the other troubles that people are going through."

Within days, Desiree Macugay put out a flyer about their month-long donation-driven event and shared it on social media and on The Link talk show. People could provide a donation of hygienic products and toiletries in exchange for a workout at The Fortress.

"We were just working out of our small little home gym and from there, sure enough, people began reaching out not just to sign up for workouts, but just to donate to VARO. Small businesses started to reach out to me and Monique about becoming donation drop locations," she said. "In a month, we had 10 workouts scheduled that people could sign up and bring donations."

They ended up collecting more than they ever expected for victims of abuse, and the entire experience has been extremely rewarding.

"People just came by to drop off donations even if they couldn't get into the classes," said Desiree Macugay. "It was such an overwhelming experience, such a beautiful thing to see everybody come together and donate."

For Angel Macugay, opening the gym with his wife and helping her put on the event helped him see her in a different light.

"It was really refreshing to see my wife back on top of her game and doing what she loves," he said. "Obviously she loves training people. She loves fitness, but I think there's a deeper level. When she helps people who really need the help, you see her heart."

"We're just two people who are trying to do something for the community, and this ended up being a huge success," said Desiree Macugay. "Anyone can get up and help the community and make a difference."