The Giving Tree celebrated dads and their children, kicking off their Community Garden Curriculum with a Digging with Daddy event at the Yigo Senior Citizens Center.

The day was spent with families planting seeds and preparing small plots of soil to grow eggplant, bok choy, green beans, cucumbers and various flowers. The process of planting and watching their work come to fruition is all part of The Giving Tree's new curriculum aimed at getting families together.

The goal is to get all children, not just the day care's students, invested in the process, said Maelonie Tamondong, owner of The Giving Tree. "It's really needed when we live in a time where children are always inside, always on their electronics."

Parents can get consumed with the stresses of the time and their daily work grind, she said, emphasizing the need for families to take a "well-needed break for bonding and learning outdoors."