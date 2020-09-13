The governor is right, 'we can do better'

In a recent interview with The Guam Daily Post, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas fiercely defended the nurses and doctors at the island’s only public hospital.

She should defend them.

What's more, government officials should support them.

Many people can attest to the hard work and dedication of the staff at GMH. From the environmental team who mop up rain leaking from the roof and through cracks near windows, to the maintenance team who have to fix the elevators – again – because the leaking rain has damaged something else, to the nurses and doctors whom residents have said had to “MacGyver” or fashion a piece of equipment needed to help a child or parent in need of medical attention.

And now they’re dealing with a virus that is sending more and more people to the hospital and has taken 24 lives.

We wish we could walk into the hospital and not see cracks in the walls, floors shiny with rain water, or nurses and doctors rifling through drawers because they can’t find the tool they need to do their jobs.

But GMH doesn’t always have the money to pay for the things it needs.

Much of GMH’s financial issues boil down to one truth: They are required to treat every single person who walks through their doors, regardless of their ability to pay.

Not everyone who walks through their doors pays their bill. Additionally, GMH’s reimbursement rate for patients on Medicare/Medicaid is less than 100% – so only a portion of the services they provide are paid for. Even insurance companies don’t always pay the entire 100% of the bill.

During the election season prior to taking office, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said if GMH needs $30 million, she’ll give it to them so that the staff can focus on their job of helping people heal. The governor recently told media that over the last two years, her administration has provided financial support to GMH and will continue to do so.

The administration should support GMH, it’s their job.

There’s a matter of $10 million, however, that is required by law to pay out to GMH.

The governor, reiterating the support they’ve provided GMH, said perhaps the payment wasn’t made in a tidy $10 million package but the financial assistance has been there.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who is the chairwoman of the Legislature’s health committee, disagrees. She said Public Law 35-73, which lapsed into law on Feb. 17, appropriated $10 million to:

• repair or replace the electrical panel and necessary generator;

• repair the roof; and

• procure an electronic health records, or EHR, system.

“The intent of the budget law and P.L. 35-73 was to immediately address three critical repairs at the hospital and to be in compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” Terlaje stated.

“To date, these repairs and upgrades have still not been completed and while GMH was provided funding for the roof, it had to use its own operating funds for the EHR system and is still seeking a funding source for an electrical panel upgrade which is estimated to cost $6 million. It has been almost a year since the Legislature prioritized the hospital’s critical needs and we are still waiting to see these much-needed repairs come to fruition.”

Hopefully, the $10 million will be paid soon.

But there’s another opportunity for elected officials to support GMH.

The governor recently vetoed the budget bill provided to her by senators.

"I believe we can do better and we should try again," the governor wrote on Friday to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

A new budget bill will be discussed in a special session on Monday and maybe GMH could make a case to get more or all of the $137.9 million budget it requested for fiscal year 2021.

The governor is right when she vetoed the budget bill and said elected officials can do better. Here’s their chance.