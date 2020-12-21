Santa Claus got a little help yesterday from the elves of Yigo Sunday morning.

Organized by the Yigolo Familia with help from the community and local businesses, the Great Yigo Christmas Drive-Thru was a huge success, pulling in dozens of cars filled with children to the Yigo Gym eager for a gift from Santa. Even the incoming Yigo mayor, Anthony Sanchez, was on hand to share the Christmas cheer, passing out candy to waiting cars.

The scene was chaotic as several hundred Christmas gifts lined the tables, manned by masked reindeer. Fine, they were Yigo residents. But, don’t tell the kids. They were happy to see the festive display and the hoard of gifts. Decked out in red and green, more than a dozen people kept the assembly line going.

With Christmas music, honks and bells clanging away in the background, the helpers were all smiles as they handed gifts to Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by husband-wife team Richard and Abby Camacho.

Like much of the world, the pandemic has had economic repercussions, forcing layoffs and closing businesses. Yigolos' Jon “JMac” McDermott said the gift drive was borne of a desire to give back and make the holidays better for Yigo residents, especially for the kids.

“We wanted to do something special, and we’re just one big family that tried to put something together for other families,” McDermott said.

He commended the giving spirit of everyone involved with the project.

“Everybody pitched in,” he said, adding a thank you to the Yigo Mayor's Office. “Everybody in the village gave something, they just wanted to help out.”

Maybe one day, he said, the gift drive can encompass all of the island, but it felt great to help Yigo residents.

“To everyone that donated, we truly appreciate you. There’s a lot of happy kids in these cars today and it’s all because of you, Yigo,” McDermott said. “Biba Yigo! Biba Guahan! Merry Christmas!”