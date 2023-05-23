A note from the editor:

In order to ensure the safety of our staff, especially our hardworking delivery drivers, The Guam Daily Post has decided to forgo printing the Wednesday and Thursday editions of our newspapers – when Typhoon Mawar is forecast to bring damaging winds and torrential rain to the Mariana Islands.

We remain committed to providing the latest information on this storm, and will be continually posting updates on our website and social media platforms. While we do not make this decision lightly, this temporary shift to digital news delivery will ensure our government's first responders are not pulled away from the many residents who may need emergency assistance, and that our printing equipment will be secured and ready to work as soon as road conditions are safe once more.

For the latest on Typhoon Mawar over the next few days, please make sure to visit postguam.com, or follow The Guam Daily Post on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.