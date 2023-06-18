The Guam Department of Labor has issues with San Nicolas bill

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas plans to fix some issues with his proposal to allow trainees to be paid less than the local minimum wage, namely that trainees wouldn’t be guaranteed overtime or a lunch break, should it become law.

The issues came to light during a recent meeting with the Guam Department of Labor, said Isaiah Aguon, the senator's director of communications.

“Anyone making below the minimum wage of Guam, which is $9.25 an hour, they won't be protected and they could be taken advantage of is what (labor officials) shared,” Aguon said. “Sen. San Nicolas has said he appreciates the input, so all the concern … is being addressed and we plan to make amendments to the bill, because, at the end of the day, the goal is to help the people of Guam.”

San Nicolas’ Bill 125-37 would allow certain employees to be hired at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 for a training period with an employer – those who have been unemployed for at least six months at the time of hire and qualify for welfare program benefits. San Nicolas has called it a way to spur hiring, given Guam’s lagging economic situation. The measure has a sunset date of December 2025.

Aguon said he couldn’t immediately comment on what adjustment was needed to the bill.

The bill as it stands does propose to add the separate wage system into the “exemptions” section of the Minimum Wage and Hour Act of Guam.

Aguon said consequences for employers who exploit employees under the measure may be tacked on. A working proposal for fines of $100 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense and the suspension of a business license for the third offense is being considered.

The GDOL also has asked that a licensure component be added for employers that want to avail of the $7.25 option – “have them apply for a special license at (the Guam Department of Labor to) attract these people getting hired for training purposes, to see if they're actually the employer or the business is actually following the law,” Aguon said.

A cap of six months for the training period also was requested.

Extra work at GDOL would require additional hires, Aguon added. Annual costs for the hiring of two to four labor law enforcement specialists would be between $102,260 to $204,520, according to a fiscal note attached to the bill.

There’s no word yet on where that money might come from.

“We are still trying to locate funding sources for this,” Aguon said.