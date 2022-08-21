The Guam Philharmonic Foundation presents Miss Saigon

The Guam Philharmonic Foundation in collaboration with World Theater Productions will present the Tony Awards-winning musical "Miss Saigon" next month on Guam. This production is in honor of the fifth anniversaries of GPF and WTP.

The cast is made up of local performers along with international talent.

Gary Encarnacion, marketing and public relations director of GPH said, “The all-star cast from Guam made it into a cast full of professionals from around the globe. It shows how great our young aspiring artists are and can be. Same with our team, I have never worked with so many great people in the production. Their only intent was to bring a great show to the island. The World Theater Productions and Guam Philharmonic team share a common goal, and that is to lift our musical theater and arts to greater heights. I wish our elected leaders did the same.”

"Miss Saigon" showtimes are Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.; Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. All shows will be at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Tickets are available at www.misssaigonguam.com and also at 76/Circle K locations.

A news release from GPF outlines some additional upcoming events.

The Saigon Exhibit Public Program – Asian Representation in the Performing Arts hosted by Evyn Gandhi will be a hybrid in-person and virtual panel. It will feature Ethan Le Phong. He has starred in the United Kingdom production of "Miss Saigon" and the Broadway productions of "Miss Saigon" and "Aladdin." He will be joined by Guam’s Akiko Katagiri White. White has starred in films "Kun-Fu Comedy," and "Sunrise" and in an episode of the TV series "CollegeHumor Originals."

The panel will discuss “early controversies regarding Vietnamese representation in 'Miss Saigon,' how the musical has evolved to incorporate more accurate information about the Vietnam War, and how 'Miss Saigon' has opened opportunities for Asian American actors on and off Broadway,” the release stated. The panel event will be held on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Tumon Sands Plaza for in-person attendees and online at www.guamphilharmonic.org/remembering-saigon.html.

Another event in line with the Miss Saigon production is the “Remembering Saigon: From Vietnam to Guam” exhibit which will be on display at the Tumon Sands Plaza from Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and will remain in place until Sept. 15. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. More information is available at www.guamphilharmonic.org.