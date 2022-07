The Guam Society of CPAs donated $25,000 to the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration through the UOG Endowment Foundation on June 30.

To benefit and enhance the accounting program and student life, the funds will be passed towards the Senator Herminia Dierking and John Phillips Visiting Accounting Professor and Lecturer Program. Professors specializing in accounting will be brought to teach and lecture on Guam, according to a UOG press release.