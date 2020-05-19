Last week, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero did the political version of pulling a rabbit out of her economic response hat, tapping former Gov. Carl Gutierrez to be the interim head of the Guam Visitors Bureau.

This added some positive energy to her recovery message, after a rocky period of court challenges, public protests and a dustup with local media over the administration’s tactics in handling news conferences.

Gutierrez has a 90-day deal to run GVB, adding to his current position as the governor’s chief adviser on economic development, national and international affairs. I expect he'll be extended while GVB looks for their permanent hire to replace Pilar Laguana, who retires at this end of this month.

What he brings to the table

Gutierrez had eight years as governor and knows how to lead in a crisis. He’s faced off with financial troubles, big typhoons, and the tragic plane crash that led to a temporary cutoff of visitors from South Korea.

He knows how to build a diverse team. In 1995 he reached out to prominent members of Guam’s business community – many who did not support him in the 1994 election – to fuel his Vision 2001 plan.

He turned detractors into supporters by empowering them to create change. This included the authoring of legislation which they felt was necessary for growth. Fruits of that effort are visible in Tumon, including the Pleasure Island construction.

He won’t recreate the wheel

The virus has changed the circumstances, but the job of resurrecting the visitor industry is the same as it was 25 years ago – make our product attractive and sell it to people who have the ability to come here.

Gutierrez has recruited some of the team members who led the charge in 1995. They'll dust off the old plan and update it as needed.

He’s also brought in Gerry Perez, who has decades of experience at the highest levels of government and tourism-related enterprises.

Private sector leaders are expected to again jump on board to take ownership of the push to rebuild our island’s economy.

First comments were telling

Gutierrez said his initial task was to find out what he has to work with. He must assess the visitor industry with a salesman’s eye, to determine how to market Guam.

How many airline seats will he likely have to work with and how soon? What will the hotels be able to provide if tourism restarts with very low numbers? How about the independent tours, retail sector and restaurants? Summed up, what is the overall visitor experience going to be and how can we make it better?

COVID-19 concerns

To have visitors even think of coming to Guam, we have to be recognized as a safe destination. That requires keeping a lid on our rate of infections. Next is eliminating the prolonged quarantine for visitors who have tested negative for the virus.

The former governor mentioned Taiwan could be our first target market. Their response to the virus was remarkable and swift. They shut their borders immediately and marshaled resources. A country of over 23 million and only 440 infections. If the U.S. had the same math, we would have about 6,300 total cases, not over 1.5 million we’ve rung up as of Sunday.

Today, life in Taiwan is normal. In the U.S., it’s anything but normal. Just saying.

Don’t let faulty data undermine Gutierrez

There are questions over possible inaccuracies with GovGuam’s virus testing and if we’ve generated many false negatives. This is the foundation of our claim as a safe place to visit and must be resolved now.

Negative headlines about our COVID-19 capabilities will only slow Gutierrez down as he holds discussions with decision-makers in Taiwan or elsewhere. At those times you want to negotiate on strengths to close a deal, not defend problems.

Gov. Leon Guerrero chose a man who can make things happen. Now she has to back him up with an airtight system that delivers a sound and verified performance. Our numbers have to stand up to anybody's challenge. Let’s get this right and make sure it stays right.

We need to give Carl Gutierrez the best chance to win for us.

