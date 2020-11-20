'The hardest part ... is to start': Global brand owner from Guam inspires

Vince "Bear" Quitugua, who grew up in Yona, is now the owner of an American brand of martial arts uniforms with global reach. But his success story was dotted with a lot of struggles that he hopes others could learn from.

Quitugua's Shoyoroll has become a recognized brand of Brazilian jiujitsu "gi" and streetwear sold on Guam and other parts of the United States, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

He started his business making T-shirts and caps in his garage on Guam, with no business plan and no firm source of financing. He relied heavily on help and insights from the people closest to him.

Looking back, he said, he wished there were business resource centers or seminars that could have helped him when he was starting on Guam and in California where he now lives.

On Thursday, Quitugua was a keynote speaker at the Guam Economic Development Authority's two-day virtual conference seeking to help small business owners and upcoming entrepreneurs.

"The hardest part for anybody is to start," he told more than 100 attendees. "I think they’re scared of failures, they’re scared of mistakes, they’re scared to lose money."

He believes that a part of the entrepreneurial spirit is "sometimes taking the risks, whether it be $5 or $500."

Quitugua said he himself struggled in getting his business off the ground and to grow it the way it is now.

"It wasn't easy, to be honest," Quitugua said at GEDA's "Taking the Leap: Starting and Growing your Business in 2021" summit. "I was thinking of closing the business."

But he kept on going, worked harder, and learned from the many mistakes. He didn't lose hope.

"I learned a lot more from stuff that failed from a business standpoint than I had from stuff that’s done well," Quitugua, the owner and chief executive officer of Shoyoroll, said.

Luckily, he said, there weren't too many people in the states selling Brazilian jiujitsu gi when he was starting.

Being a jiujitsu practitioner, it was quite a good fit to sell the uniforms.

Quitugua, a product of Tamuning Elementary School, Agueda Johnston Middle School and George Washington High School, said if one fails while trying, the experience can be used as a lesson to try harder.

His Shoyoroll brand, he said, has also been lucky enough to be able to work with well-known companies such as EA Sports, Hasbro and Undefeated.

Driven by passion

GEDA's virtual summit was aimed at guiding and inspiring entrepreneurs to take the leap at this unprecedented time.

Other successful Guam-based businesspeople shared their growing pains, and how they overcame those in pursuit of their dreams.

"Some of the difficult things that we faced when starting our business was capital, of course, and coming up with the money to get things going," Roman Dela Cruz, of Fokai Industries and Grasshopper Inc., said.

Dela Cruz said another difficulty was strategizing and holding on to a schedule and formula "that would guide us toward sustainability."

John Diego of Gourmet Guam said among the biggest challenges especially for the food industry are the supply or the source of products, packaging them, managing expenses, and then pricing the products.

But Diego said the passion that has driven one person to start a business must be the same each and every day, long after the launch.

GEDA's virtual conference offered licensing and marketing guidance, financial options, testimonials from the business community, as well as a variety of other topics of indispensable use for the growth of Guam's economy.

Goal: Business-friendly

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio recognized the need for more support to small businesses, especially with these challenging times.

Funding streams and programs are not going to be enough, he said, to match the income that many people had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using federal funds, GEDA rolled out a small business pandemic relief grant that helped 2,000-plus small businesses.

With Adelup's help, local farmers and producers were able to provide public schools with fresh produce and able to sell them curbside, Tenorio said.

At the same time, Tenorio said, Guam cannot rely so much on tourism and military spending to support the local economy.

He acknowledged that Guam is still taking steps, big and small, to make the island more business-friendly than it is now.

"It isn’t business-friendly yet and that is the goal that we have, to try to make things easier, and that begins with trying to reform and revise processes with the regulatory agencies in situations with this pandemic," he said.

The GEDA summit brought together the heads of GovGuam agencies who have different roles in business permitting and inspections, from the Guam Fire Department to the Department of Public Works and Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The GEDA summit continues Friday. Anyone who wants to register can do so at http://bit.ly/GEDAleap.