The Micronesian Educator journal 2023 edition available at University of Guam

The 2023 edition of the Micronesian Educator journal has been published by the University of Guam, UOG announced in a press release.

Known for its pages filled with Guam's diverse instructors and their island insights, Volume 33 was worked on by the UOG School of Education.

The first entry was co-written by Kathrine J. Gutierrez, associate professor; Michelle M. Santos, associate professor; and Jackysha Green, assistant professor.

The faculty members wrote “Reflections of Negotiating Instructional Frames and Assessing Our Work,” an academic essay that shares how their reflections will benefit Guam's educators and students.

Included is Mika Cabrera's and Victoria Revello's presentation, “Balancing the Blend: Hybrid Spaces and Literatures,” during their time as graduate students at the 35th Language Arts Conference in November 2022. Cabrera and Revello supported "hybridized" content aside from hybrid teaching and both can be added in the Language Arts classroom to recognize the blended backgrounds of Guam's students of the Pacific islands.

Another essay, “The Seven Heroes of Malesso',” written by Joaquin Nangauta Naputi, gave tribute to those on island during World War II. The work gave light to Guam's residents during the troubled time, including Jose S. Reyes, Mariano N. Nangauta, Jose N. Nangauta, Juan A. Naputi, Patricio S. Taijeron, Vicente M. Meno and Nicolas A. Chargualaf.

The journal’s editors were Genevieve C. Leon Guerrero, assistant professor of advanced education and research services, and Matilda Naputi Rivera, assistant professor of reading, UOG said in the release.