Original landowners and their representatives delivered some impassioned testimony Tuesday during the oversight hearing on a medical campus proposed to be built at the Eagles Field area in Mangilao.

Several families claim ancestral ownership of the 102 acres at the area contemplated for the campus, which is intended to include a new public hospital and other health care facilities.

The Eagles Field properties are currently under federal control, and the government of Guam is seeking a long-term lease to use the land.

One of the original landowners is Margarita Flores Cabrera Pereira, a soft-spoken elderly woman who appeared virtually for Tuesday's hearing.

"I'm the original owner of that Eagles Field land and I heard that you're going to build a hospital. But, please, I want my land back so I can give it to my grandchildren. That's the only gift I can give them," Pereira said, as she appeared to struggle to find words.

"I'm sorry I cannot, ... It's too hard for me to say," Pereira added, wiping tears away from her face.

The return of land at Eagles Field to original owners is hampered by U.S. Law 106-504, which restricts transfers of excess federal property to be for public use only, defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

This law bars the distribution of federal excess land specifically to ancestral owners, according to a 2019 opinion provided by Attorney Terrence Brooks.

Pereira's son, Vincent Cabrera, pleaded for local leaders to have the federal law amended.

"I am sick and tired of hearing that because of 106-504 we can't do anything and, if you don't give it for the hospital, they're going to take (the land) back," Cabrera said. "You are our leaders. Fight for us."

Some sentiment shared between the landowners who testified Tuesday was that the governor's administration was not advocating enough for the ancestral owners.

"This land is who we are, ... My mom and my uncles and aunts, they have a great deal of sentimental value based on that land, ... only to be kicked out and denied for over 50 years. And now the local government, the governor wants to continue to deny us. And that is not right," Frankie Tenorio Lujan said.

Christopher Camacho Flores, the son of an Eagles Field property owner, said he would support whatever action is taken to return properties to original owners, and held that up to Speaker Therese Terlaje, who chairs the legislative committee on land.

Terlaje said she has supported and will continue to support land return, but made it clear that she could not champion that cause alone.

"I cannot do that by myself. There's no single person on Guam who can do that by themselves. We need to work with the governor. We support her to demand return of those lands, not to demand anything else," Terlaje said.

Land Bank Reform Act

The governor preempted Tuesday's hearing with an announcement Monday that she would be submitting legislation intended to compensate original landowners, dubbed the Land Bank Reform Act of 2022.

This legislation adds and amends provisions to the enabling law behind the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, the agency charged with facilitating the return of ancestral land or grant just compensation to original owners. Absent a land grant, claimants can be compensated through the GALC Land Bank.

The Land Bank Reform Act was developed in light of U.S. Law 106-504 and the failure of the land bank to compensate any owners to this day.

The bill adds a definition for "beneficiary," which is split between two claimant classes.

A Class 1 claimant is a person whose ancestral lands were returned to GovGuam by the federal government, but were retained for an existing public use or will be retained for the public benefit, or whose land is retained by the federal government but is leased out to GovGuam for public use.

This would appear to capture Eagles Field landowners, as the plan is to lease the properties to GovGuam for the medical campus.

Class 2 claimants are a much broader field, and are defined to mean persons whose ancestral lands "likely will not be returned, or over which the government of Guam likely will not be granted control by the federal government in the foreseeable future."

The definition of "just compensation" also was changed to no longer mean just land recovery or land exchange, or any other form of compensation other than specifically described available land.

Under the Land Bank Reform Act, just compensation would mean a claimant's receipt of title to the ancestral land. It also means receipt by a Class 1 claimant of fair monetary compensation, or relative portions thereof through title transfer, lease, license or otherwise. The same is true for just compensation to a Class 2 claimant.

Revenue streams to pay claims are expanded under the Land Bank Reform Act, which incorporates funding from GovGuam agencies utilizing ancestral properties, a portion of annual Section 30 receipts, and other annual local and federal appropriations or sources deemed appropriate.

The governor also met with Eagles Field original landowners Monday afternoon to discuss the new legislation and compensation options they may have.

Even at that time, some landowners or representatives spoke out about wanting to get back their ancestral lands or seek change in the federal law. However, the governor stated at the beginning of the meeting that most Eagles Field original landowners favored monetary compensation, based on meetings with owners following an initial discussion in March.

At Tuesday's oversight hearing, Sen. Telena Nelson took the opportunity to highlight the author behind U.S. Law 106-504.

"Apparently, 106-504 has become a hindrance to us and I'm wondering, who authored 106-504?" Nelson said, asking her colleagues and the panel of agency officials before them.

GALC Executive Director John Burch attempted to answer the question and Nelson jumped at the mention of former Congressman Robert Underwood.

"Thank you Mr. Burch, I'm sure he would give a better account," Nelson said as Burch attempted to recall some of the history behind the law.

"This is a law that Congress and Senate voted on. So I would really invite someone to write a resolution to Congress and say we're not satisfied with this current law. I would be very willing to sign on," Nelson said, followed by a round of applause.