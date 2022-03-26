The Baer's Pochard (Aythya baeri) is one of the rarest birds in the world, and its name honors Estonian naturalist Karl Ernst von Baer.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which maintains the world's most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of plant and animal species, includes an assessment history of Baer's Pochard on its Red List. It shows that in 1988, only 34 years ago, the bird was considered Threatened. In 1994, it was deemed Vulnerable and remained so until 2008, when it reached the Endangered level. Then, in 2012, just four years later, it was elevated to Critically Endangered, as it remains today. When the IUCN lists a species as "threatened," it refers to a threat to global extinction. Three classifications indicate the risk from least to most critical: Vulnerable (VU), Endangered (EN), and Critically Endangered (CR).

Unfortunately, the population trend continues to decrease, and now it's estimated that there are only 150 to 700 mature individuals in the wild. Some reports state that as many are in captivity as in the wild today.

Existing as a critically endangered bird means that the Baer's Pochard is undergoing a rapid population decline as a species. The drop in the number of birds is measured by decreasing numbers or absence at breeding and wintering grounds. Wetland destruction and overharvesting of the bird and its eggs are critical reasons for its decline.

Whenever I share pictures of wild birds, the most frequent question I'm asked is where they come from. The Baer's Pochard's geographic range describes where it occurs, as both a breeding species and a migratory, wintering species. It is considered a breeding resident in northern and central China, Mongolia, and the Russian far east. It migrates during the winter season to southern China, southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. In the Philippines, Baer's Pochard is considered a vagrant (a bird that on rare occasions turns up outside its normal range). We can describe the Baer’s Pochard’s arrival in Saipan as an exceptional vagrant record, meaning that it arrived naturally, but far from its usual range or migratory route.

Reporting bird sightings in the wild expands our knowledge of their range. So, while Micronesia has previously been considered outside the range of the Baer's Pochard, that changed after retired biologist Curt Kessler documented and confirmed the presence of a Baer's Pochard at the Commonwealth Utilities Commission's Isley Catchment Facility in Saipan on Jan. 15, 2022. Kessler worked as a wildlife biologist for the CNMI Division of Fish and Wildlife and then Hawaii's U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

So, how did I learn that one of the rarest birds in the world is in our region? A retired birder told me. Gay Wiles, a former Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources biologist, informed a handful of birders in an email that included me after it was confirmed that one of the world's rarest birds is in Saipan. What are the odds of that happening?

Our youngest son, Spence, said, "Out of 700 birds in the wild, and a female is on Saipan?"

He got the point! Birders go out in the field to count the arrival of migratory birds, hoping to find an outstanding vagrant, and this year, that would be the Baer’s Pochard that showed up with other regular migrants including the Northern Shoveler and Northern Pintail ducks to winter in Saipan.

My husband, Bob Steffy, told me to call our travel agent, Norman Chang, and four days later, I was photographing the rare duck at the catchment site.

The Cornell Lab of Orthinology's eBird.org describes wintering birds preferring large open bodies of water. That conveys perfectly Isley Catchment Facility, which is a 20-million-gallon catchment facility no longer in operation. It's where I and others before me photographed the first female Baer's Pochard in Saipan.

Now, a little about the bird's description and my experience photographing it at Isley Catchment Facility.

The female Pochard's dark brown head and dark eyes made it difficult for me to focus on its eye. Although it has a prominent white foreflank patch or stripy flanks, it sat low in the water, and the windy and overcast days increased the challenge.

Each time people arrived to see the birds in the water, the ducks flushed to the back end of the pond. When the birders left, the ducks would slowly return to the ramp at the front. However, unlike the other migrants, the Pochard was highly skittish and remained at the edges of the catchment pond diving and foraging.

On my second day there, I noticed that the Pochard would approach the ramp only when a Little Egret did, and if the egret was spooked, the Pochard retreated to the back of the pond. Those two were the least tolerant of humans.

The birds that were present at the facility during my two-day observations included migrant birds such as Northern Shoveler (four males and two females), Northern Pintail (males), the Baer's Pochard, Whiskered Terns (eight to 10), Pacific Golden Plover (three in nonbreeding plumage), Ruddy Turnstone (three), and the Little Egret, plus resident Black Noddies (too numerous to count).

In addition to those I’ve mentioned, my birding experience was possible with the help of the following: Frank Roberto Santos, MaileAna Steffy-Lizama, Jonah Micah Santos, Vanessa Benner Bautista, Angeline Flores Sablan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Sen. Vinnie Vincent Sablan, CUC Executive Director Gary Pangelinan Camacho, CUC Water Division supervisor Bernard Kiramius, CUC acting water/waste manager Yvonne Ogumorro, and Hector Efraim, CUC Water Division trade assistant. And, special thanks to three wise birdmen who are always there for me, Gary Wiles, Martin Kastner and Doug Pratt, also my mentor.