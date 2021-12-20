'The rates are catching up' as federal housing subsidies rise

For the first time in about a decade, military rental vouchers could rise notably in Guam.

Late last week, the Department of Defense announced basic allowance for housing rates would increase on average by 5.1% in 2022.

Service members stationed on island receive a related voucher called an overseas housing allowance, which was not mentioned specifically in the Defense Department release. But OHAs have increased along with allowances for stateside locations in the past, according to multiple members of the military who receive the vouchers.

While the Guam National Guard confirmed a portion of its troops would benefit from changes to the OHA, it was not able to clarify as of press time whether voucher amounts would increase next year.

Similarly, calls to the Joint Region Marianas public affairs office were not returned by Sunday evening.

Any higher housing allowances approved for the island shouldn't have too much of an impact on current rental rates, however, at least one Guam real estate expert said.

Siska Hutapea, president of Cornerstone Valuation Inc., told The Guam Daily Post that should the increase apply to Guam, the result would more resemble the vouchers catching up to the local market, rather than the local market rushing to match a new rental rate.

"It basically has been constant for the past 10 years, except for those high ranking – those changed a little bit," she said, referencing monthly allowance amounts being dependent on rank in the military.

Military renters make up one of three major markets for landlords, Hutapea explained. Properties also are priced to market to families who qualify for Section 8 housing vouchers and for those who do not receive any government assistance.

"The military rates are typically for, like, prime property, a recently renovated single-family dwelling, or something oceanfront. And they're – obviously the rate is on the high end of the range, right? So the properties leased to them are the creme de la creme of local property," she said. "And so, for the quality property, the rate is determined by our market. Now, it's not like five, 10 years ago. You can't get an oceanfront for the $1,800 range. And my point is they haven't changed the housing allowance in about 10 years. So now the rates are catching up."

Currently, a member of the military with the rank of E-5, an Army sergeant or another branch's equivalent, can qualify for up to $2,450 in monthly housing allowance in Guam.

Section 8 similarly increased its monthly reimbursements, twice last year, and once again this year, according to the real estate expert.

When asked if these higher federal subsidies price out local families, Hutapea said it shouldn't affect properties that weren't already marketed to military or Section 8 renters.

"For locals, they probably wouldn't want to rent anything above $1,500 because, if they could afford that, they would just buy a home," she said.

'It can't get much worse'

But unsubsidized renters are being displaced when property owners renovate and upgrade homes and apartment buildings because, typically, that results in units moving from the local segment of the market to the two federally supported groups.

"Over the past three to five years, there's been a lot of properties being acquired by investors. And then when they acquire it, sometimes it's in poor condition. So the rent was probably $600 to $800. And when they acquire it, of course, because they pay a lot of money to buy it, and they have to renovate it. The displacement isn't necessarily because rental prices are going up, it's from both forces of construction costs and property values," Hutapea said.

She noted "crazy" double-digit increases in median home prices over the past four years as well, as evidence that any increases to housing subsidies on island would bridge gaps rather than drive up prices further.

She also reiterated advice for renters to consider purchasing a small starter home, or financing the construction of one.

Minimizing some of the increased risk of the pandemic-affected economy by beginning with a home that can be upgraded down the road could be the right solution for residents feeling the pressure of increasing rents, Hutapea said.

"It's already bad. It can't get much worse than this," she said.