The Saint Anthony Robotics Club flew to Philadelphia to attend a conference hosted by the International Society for Technology in Education, or ISTE, organization.

Saint Anthony Catholic School's robotics club, established in 2018, traveled to the East Coast and visited the 2023 ISTELive Conference to network and expose themselves to new opportunities and the latest technology in education.

The conference, according to the club's adviser, Mylen Combs, provided a “valuable experience for students interested in educational technology and its impact on teaching and learning.”

The 2023 ISTELive Conference included speeches, presentations, workshops and panel discussions about the future of tech in education. Combs stressed the importance of their visit – the students of the Saint Anthony Robotics Club were the first from Guam to participate in the conference.

“It's important to continue building upon this milestone by implementing the knowledge gained, sharing experiences with the local community, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration,” Combs said. “Attending the ISTE … conference is indeed a significant accomplishment.”

The club began with basic Lego robotics kits, including the Mindstorms EV3, and an inquisitive group of students from fourth to eighth grade. There is no requirement for prior robotics experience but a general enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering and math courses.

The robotics club now features Lego Spike Prime sets, new models appropriate for middle school students.

While building, designing and coding the robots, the objective of the club is to provide students with “the opportunity to be exposed to some of the aspects of the rapidly developing field of robotics,” according to the Saint Anthony Robotics Club.

Members participate in in-house robotics competitions, during which teams compete against each other using their own robots. Competitions can involve tasks such as navigating obstacle courses, solving puzzles or engaging in robot battles, according to the club.