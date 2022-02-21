The sky is definitely not the limit for Air Force Capt. Dustin Alger, a Guam son who's back on the island for the Cope North military exercise.

Alger joined the military in 2012, but, at the time he didn’t know that enlisting in the Air Force would put him on a path to be a pilot or that it would become his passion. In fact, growing up, he thought he’d be doing something completely different.

“My dad was in the banking industry and to be honest, growing up I played a lot of sports and I thought I could do it professionally. But, I realized at a young age that may not be a possibility, so finance is what I was interested in,” Alger said. ‘I had no interest in being a pilot. I wanted to commission and just be an officer in the Air Force but I said, 'Why not? Let’s try it out.'”

Since then he fell in love with flying high in the sky.

“It’s the best job there is ... Every time I get into the seat, the initial takeoff, or when we cruise and I watch the sun set, I am like, 'man, this is my job!' But to me it doesn’t feel like a job,” Alger said.

Flying for the U.S. Air Force and helping achieve the Air Force mission brings him pride.

“Knowing that I am doing something to help foster peace and protecting our citizens not just in the U.S. but here on Guam, it's definitely a humbling experience because knowing where I came from as well, I never thought it was possible,” Alger said. “Growing up I never thought aviation was an opportunity, especially growing up in Guam.”

In 2020, Alger was stationed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron.

Close to home, he has been able to visit Guam with his daughter, Liv, and wife, Christina. But flying into Guam for work is an experience of a lifetime.

“I have the best seat in the house and seeing the island from thousands of feet and in its entirety and not just seeing the island and the blue waters; it’s really picturesque,” Alger said.

Alger pilots heavy aircraft. Currently he’s at the helm of a KC-135, an air refueling aircraft or tanker.

“We are like the gas station in the sky. We meet up with all these aircraft in the air and we give them the gas they need to perform their mission and that’s very gratifying, knowing that I’m helping us and other aircraft do what they need to do to keep everyone safe,” Alger said.

Piloting the heavy aircraft filled with thousands of pounds of fuel is an inherently dangerous task, one he is more than capable of executing with his crew.

“It's a lot of responsibility but the military does a great job in training you to execute your job. It’s a lot of hours … about a two-year process,” Alger said. “I think that’s the beauty of it. There is a lot of responsibility on our shoulders but we are trained so well that we can execute it and I think that’s the exciting part.”

Fueled aircraft for fellow Guamanian pilot

Racking up the flight hours was well worth it. In fact, during one of the Cope North exercises this week, Alger was able to fuel up the F-15 fighter jet of a fellow Guamanian, C.J. Aguon, who happens to be his cousin and is also stationed in Okinawa.

“Since we got there we made it a point that we need to do a mission where I am refueling his aircraft. We couldn’t do it, whether it was scheduling or maintenance on the aircraft, we just couldn’t get it done in Okinawa,” Alger said.

On the second day of the Cope North exercise, they completed that mission.

“I was able to fuel C.J.'s aircraft. We were talking to each other and it was awesome. Who would have thought that two local boys from Guam would be meeting each other at 30,000 feet in the air? We are both very proud to be from Guam and we really want to just showcase that although we are from a small island, anything is possible,” he said. “The sky is definitely not the limit for sure.”

Not only did they complete their mission, but they did it with Guam pride on full display.

“I have my Guam hat, I wear my Guam patch on my left arm and coming here I bought a Guam straw hat. But for my flights, I wear my Guam hat and patch. C.J. has a Guam flag on the front visor of the glare shield of the fighter and on his helmet, he has a Guam cover. We love representing,” Alger said. "That’s what was awesome when my plane connected to his plane and we just started talking and it was like I was at his house or we were barbecuing and we were just having a conversation. But, while his airplane and my airplane were literally about 5 feet apart.”

Alger particularly cherishes the view of Guam he gets from 30,000 feet in the air.

“Guam is beautiful obviously, but seeing it in its entirety in the air especially we flew in just this past week during the evening so definitely seeing it with the sun setting was an experience that I’ll never forget and just flying along the coastline and turning into our final approach over Tumon, you just can’t beat it from that perspective,” Alger said.