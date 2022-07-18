Editor's note:

Throughout the summer, local dignitaries and residents gather at various sites around Guam to remember some of the darkest days the CHamoru people have endured; to honor the parents, grandparents and great-grandparents whose sacrifice secured future generations to come and to thank the U.S. troops who fought to end the Japanese occupation of our island during World War II.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With the importance of our history in mind, we share some of the moments from the memorial services that were held before Guam's 78th Liberation Day. Minetgot para ta hulat, hinengge para ta usini!