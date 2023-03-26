'The students want to help': Cleanup removes debris, garbage from GWHS

The Guam Community College, along with public school students and staff, rolled up their sleeves early Saturday morning to haul off debris that had piled behind George Washington High School in Mangilao for some time.

Mary Okada, GCC president, who also happens to be the chairwoman for the Guam Education Board, didn’t shy away from putting in the sweat with the island’s youth.

“This morning we were laughing about it saying, ‘You know what, this is our workout for today,' … exercising the muscles we probably haven’t used in a long time,” she said. “But I want to say as the students start to see the progress, students will start to see pride in their school.”

That morning Okada led by example, lifting appliances like a window air conditioning unit off the ground and carrying it to the dumpster. She was pleased to see youth engaged in the mission to address the condition of the island’s public school campuses.

“I think the important thing about this is that we know that the students want to help. We need to reach out to them to say, 'Hey, we’re going to have this event, you might need some service learning hours, you might want to come and spend a little bit of time and recognize and see the difference that can be made at their schools,'” she said, of the credit students must earn to graduate from high school.

Okada sees this as just the start of a communitywide movement to make schools safe for the island's children.

“I think you’re going to see this throughout the island as other parent-teacher organizations step up, as the sister agencies or adopt-a-school program starts to roll out. I think this is just the beginning of it. There’s a lot to be done, but we want to ensure that the students know this is on our radar and it should never be taken off our radar. We should always be monitoring this and activate them to help us so that we don't go down and have these conditions in the future,” she said.

Roughly 75 people volunteered their time at the Mangilao high school Saturday to lift and sort metal, wood and mixed debris into three large dumpsters. It took about a week to put the event together.

“We met with Principal (Dexter) Fullo and we had a discussion with him about how the Guam Community College can assist as a partner. Several years ago, there was an adopt-a-school program and government agencies were asked to assist GDOE in helping with their facilities,” Okada told The Guam Daily Post.

Team members from GCC discussed what they could do to help. Hauling the debris is just the start.

“About 6:30 (this) morning a group of GW employees and students and GCC employees, faculty and some of the construction students that are dual-enrolled at GCC, went up and started to clear out some of the debris that has been piling up at the back of the school,” Okada explained, later adding that John F. Kennedy High School students also pitched in to fill each container.

But there’s still much to be done, according to Okada.

“In addition to transporting some white goods down to Pyramid Recycling, … basically that’s our first step in assisting GW in clearing out some of the stuff they need to get rid of,” she said.

Nursing classes

The college has an interest in relocating its secondary nursing program over to GW. Part of Saturday’s haul included debris from two rooms eyed for the program.

“So the principal has identified two classrooms that will be used for the transfer and so they’ve also cleaned out those rooms and we are going to be taking a look at it to see how we are going to be fixing up the two classrooms so that students who are enrolled in the health sciences school program under GCC’s Career and Technical program that they’re going to be able to access and take those courses at George Washington,” Okada told the Post.

GCC hopes to get the classrooms ready in time for the start of school year 2024.

“The great thing about it is there are George Washington High School students working in the project so they’re taking pride and, of course, in partnership with Principal Fullo I think this can be extended to many other efforts that are actually ongoing today,” she said Saturday.

Okada added that over at Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, volunteers from the community gassed up their bush cutters to give the campus yard some love.

“I think this is just going to be something that’s going to be continuous for us now, just to assist and getting the first steps going is going to be the hardest, but I think every effort made is going to be done so the community knows we have interest in this and the schools are working in partnership with us,” she said.