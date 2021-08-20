The Venue bar announces requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination ahead of governor's mandate

Locally owned bar The Venue has announced that it will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the establishment effective Monday and that it would limit its occupancy to 75% to reduce the risks of any cluster outbreak.

"Having endured nine months of closure, we are taking these steps to prevent any further closure," The Venue said in a statement.

This comes ahead of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's anticipated announcement at 3 p.m. Friday of additional mandates as a result of a surge in new COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalization as the highly transmissible delta variant has spread in the community.

"Effective Monday, Aug. 23rd, all persons entering The Venue will be asked to provide proof of vaccination upon entry. This mitigation measure will be enforced to protect our customers, our staff, all who are fully vaccinated, and to protect the business," The Venue said.

States and cities across the nation have also mandated that people must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter their facilities.

Additionally, The Venue will be imposing a 75% occupancy level, rather than the 100% occupancy rate that has been authorized, it said.

"Again, this mitigation step is being taken to create some social distancing within the establishment," it added.

The Venue's 100% permitted occupancy is 170 persons. The 75% will allow for 127 occupants.

The establishment also said the current mitigation measure will continue, to include:

Sign-in for contact tracing

Temperature checks

Hand sanitizer available at all tables and bar counter

Daily disinfection of the premises

Hourly disinfection of high touch points

The Venue asks for its patrons cooperation in providing proof of vaccination, in order to provide a safe environment to all who enter the premises as much as possible.

"Again, having survived a long and frustrating nine month closure, we want to take whatever steps are necessary to continue to keep our doors open for business given this challenging and evolving environment that we all live in. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we implement these new policies," it said.

The Venue also said it will revisit and reconsider these policies should Guam's health environment improve in the near future.

"We encourage all our friends and patrons who haven’t received the vaccine to please get your vaccination as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones. We’d happily welcome you in our doors once you’ve gotten your shots," The Venue said.