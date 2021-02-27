As an advocate of natural healing, Willy Flores, 66, was on the fence over whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine or not.

But then he thought about being around his father, now 94 years old and who narrowly escaped death during World War II.

The elderly are among the most vulnerable to the virus.

"It's a different kind of war we have right now," Flores said. "It looks like we're winning the battle, but the war against COVID-19 isn't over."

Guam has among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates on U.S. soil. Its infection and hospitalization rate has decreased dramatically, leading to the lifting of more social and business restrictions. But the virus threat still lingers.

So Flores took his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose on Friday at the village-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Barrigada Community Center.

100 doses

In about three hours, 100 people got vaccinated at the village clinic, Barrigada Mayor June Blas said.

It's the last village clinic that the Department of Public Health and Social Services scheduled so far, while awaiting the arrival of additional doses by March 5.

"The demand for vaccine is high and I thank the people for taking advantage of this free vaccination," Blas said. "But I want to remind them also that not because you got vaccinated, doesn't mean you let your guard down. Still wear your mask, social distance, and always wash your hands."

Being fully vaccinated or getting two doses does not mean people can no longer get or transmit the virus to others, but the symptoms would be less severe, experts said.

When about 100,000 of Guam's population is fully vaccinated, experts said, herd immunity could be achieved.

Flores said his wife, who has been fully vaccinated, also insisted that he take the vaccine. So he did.

"I guess the wife knows best," he said. "We live in such a highly vulnerable population, so getting the vaccine would help us protect the vulnerable population more."

Peter Aguon, 55, and his wife, Rebecca, said they were thankful to get their second Pfizer vaccine shots, which they believe could better protect them, since they both have high blood pressure.

They also live with their 78-year-old aunt and said that four of their children, who are with them, are still minors.

Rebecca Aguon, 45, also said the couple made sure to get the vaccine in Barrigada on Friday since they knew that there won't be vaccinations for at least a week because the doses on island have been used up.

"I'm supposed to get my vaccine on Monday but there's no more vaccine after Friday so we decided to get it (Friday)," she said while under the 15-minute observation period after receiving her second dose.

It's OK to wait up to 6 weeks

Vaccination at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, with a clinic operated by the Guam National Guard, also pauses for about a week, starting Feb. 27, while waiting for 35,260 Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses to arrive.

Mark Scott, public affairs officer for the Guam National Guard, reiterated that "it is OK to receive your dose two up to six weeks after dose one."

"This postponement will not reduce the effectiveness of your vaccine," he said.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the UOG vaccination clinic already had run out of Moderna vaccine, Scott said.

He asked the public to stay tuned to local news or the Guam National Guard social media pages for when the next vaccine shipment arrives, and when the UOG clinic will reopen.

Anne Marie Blas, 57, of Barrigada, said she wants to be able to see her children and nine grandchildren as often as possible and being vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday, she said, will add another layer of protection against being infected or passing the illness on to others.

"It's very scary out there," she said, so she urges others to consider taking the vaccine.

'Chance vaccination'

Oliva Aguon, 65, got her first Pfizer shot along with her son and caregiver, Rudy Quichocho, 45.

"I don't want to catch the virus," she said, adding that she felt fine after receiving the first dose.

Artemia Perez, 22, got her second dose of Moderna vaccine in Barrigada. She said, in her own way, she's trying to "help make Guam safer" from the coronavirus.

"And getting the vaccine will help me in exploring the job market safely," she said. She graduated from college in 2020.

In January, at the end of a vaccination day at the UOG clinic, there were some extra doses that would have gone to waste if there was nobody else around to take it.

"So it was a chance vaccination for me," Perez said. "It was about 8 p.m. after they're done giving vaccines to people. They didn't want to waste the vaccines prepared that day, and I was there, so I took it."