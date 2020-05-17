While she's comfortable going out to run errands, Lorie Brooks, a resident of Mangilao, still remains cautious.

Wearing her mask and armed with hand sanitizer and alcohol, she payed some of her utility bills that evening at the Guam Power Authority satellite office at the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña that had reopened on May 14.

"The worry right now is if we're really safe," Brooks said.

Brooks supports the thought of businesses reopening gradually. But for now, gallivanting is out of the question, she said.

After she's finished with her errands, she'll go home where it's safe.

Felicita Suobiron, from Yona, was excited to hear that the GPA satellite office would be open on Thursday, but she is mindful of keeping a safe distance away from others when she does go out.

As a senior citizen, the reopening was a convenience for her after trying her luck at the offices in Upper Tumon and waiting for about two hours before she was helped.

Suobiron doesn't go out much – about twice a week to pay some of her bills and buy groceries.

With active cases of COVID-19 still present on island, she's not taking any chances.

When she's out in public, she keeps to herself and also wears a mask when she's among other family members.

"We have to protect ourselves, protect others, be safe," she said.

For Sherese Saures, the gradual reopening of businesses is something to get used to as the island slowly transitions back to some semblance of normalcy.

"We're getting there, little by little, every day," Saures said.

She's not fearful to be outside to do errands, Saures said. And to be able to walk up to the counter to pay her bills was a major convenience for her after finding it difficult to make payments online.