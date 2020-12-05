Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on the outlook for Guam’s economy in 2021. The second part of the story offers an in-depth look from industry experts at the island's unemployment rates, which hit a historic high, and the business opportunities that arose because of COVID-19.

Guam's 2020 economy, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has not been as devastated as it would have been without some $2.6 billion in federal pandemic relief and military spending, and 2021 now looks brighter than anticipated months ago.

This is according to business and finance experts, who spoke on Friday during a webinar laying out an economic forecast for 2021.

Tourism will recover quickly, by about 75% to 80%, toward the end of 2021, according to ASC Trust Chairman David John, who moderated the Guam Chamber of Commerce webinar.

He described 2020 as "the year from hell," but added the creation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines bode well for 2021.

"What I've learned in my 30 years in Guam is that we’re certainly the most resilient people on Earth. We will get through this. We just need to stay together and support each other the best we can. Guam will be back," he said.

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez said it's going to be a "slow crawl out" from COVID-19 given the 98% drop in arrivals, compared to a five-month, V-shaped recovery from SARS years ago with only a 34% visitor decline.

Before tourism starts picking up, however, Guam will still be "in for a rough ride" for the first quarter and possibly the second quarter of 2021, John said.

That's because it will take some time for COVID-19 vaccines to be widely available to the general public, and for tourists to feel comfortable traveling abroad.

There's also no telling if and when the federal government could grant another round of pandemic relief funds, when most of the $1.6 billion in COVID-19 relief funds expire this month.

John, who's also chairman of the Guam Economic Development Authority board, said visitors will not come unless Guam demonstrates that it's a safe place to visit.

"This will require us to get our positivity and hospitalization rates under control," he said.

Guam, with a population of about 160,000, has seen more than 6,900 positive cases of COVID-19 and 113 deaths.

Significant offset from federal spending

Gary Hiles, chief economist at the Guam Department of Labor, said federal spending has continued to increase annually, reaching $2.6 billion in fiscal 2020, up from $1.9 billion in 2019.

That's an increase of $700 million, significantly offsetting Guam's lost revenue from tourism.

GVB's Perez said Guam's been losing more than $200,000 an hour in tourism-related revenue.

Besides the $1.6 billion-plus in federal pandemic funds for Guam, there are also substantial military projects ongoing on Guam.

"Military construction projects continue to be our main economic driver," Guam Contractors Association President James Martinez said.

The military buildup is in full swing, he said, with some $853 million in military construction projects ongoing.

There's also $470.6 million forecast for military contract solicitation for 2020 to 2021, in addition to those projects already contracted, he said.

Martinez said another $662.8 million for Guam projects is allocated in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Friday said the new NDAA extends H-2B labor authorization on Guam to civilian projects.

It will also allow the use of skilled labor from the Philippines, which is what most Guam contractors are accustomed to, Martinez said.

Not enough workers

There is significant demand for construction workers but there are not a lot available on Guam, especially those who are skilled in masonry, carpentry and structural steel work.

As a result, Guam went from having 859 skilled foreign workers under the federal H-2B visa program in March 2019 to 1,588 in October 2020.

There are also more than $400 million in GovGuam construction projects already funded and planned that will keep the construction business busy, Martinez said.

These include $68.2 million in airport and solid waste projects which have funding available, and $340.75 million planned using bond or loan financing.

Arrivals to Guam were not all the way down to zero, as business and military travel continues, GVB's Perez said.

Before the pandemic, Guam welcomed more than 1.6 million tourists in 2019 – a banner year. This year, GVB saw what it called a "precipitous drop": a 99% decrease in monthly arrivals from major visitor markets.