Theft and vandalism reported at GWA's water well facilities

The Guam Waterworks Authority is dealing with damage to its water well facilities, as well as vandalism and theft of batteries and fuel, according to General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

"This has also now extended to vandalism of flex-tanks and theft of valves and fittings," he said.

GWA has deployed security patrols through private security service providers, and stationed some security personnel at vulnerable locations, according to Bordallo. He said GWA Compliance and Safety Division staff also have been tasked to respond to reports of suspicious activity.

About 58% of water wells on island were online and producing water by Monday, according to GWA's Typhoon Mawar recovery website. But the website added that GWA is experiencing issues with generators at certain facilities and has made a request for generators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a fuel tanker dedicated to delivering fuel to GWA assets.

GWA is also reminding residents with service to conserve water and avoid activities such as water blasting or car washing, in order to help build reservoir levels and restore service islandwide.

Over the weekend, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a state of emergency due to the public water supply shortage caused by Typhoon Mawar, and ordered that GWA-supplied water should only be used for authorized purposes related to public health, safety and welfare. Activities such as washing cars, windows, streets, sidewalks or buildings are not authorized.

The order will expire June 18 unless otherwise amended or rescinded.

Water wells that are operating are either on island power or on generator power. Some inoperable wells are in need of repair, others are in need of a power source.

The Guam Power Authority is working to energize additional water wells. The utility is now in its second phase of post-typhoon recovery, which involves concentrated efforts to restore as many customers as possible in areas with minimal storm damage.

Areas with significant damage will be addressed during Phase III of the recovery process. About 53% of the system load, or customer demand, had been restored as of Monday afternoon.

The power utility is also advising customers that the islandwide power system may be unstable, with power interruption and intermittencies occurring during restoration and recovery.

A release from the utility stated that once power has been restored, residents may still experience outages or interruptions.

"This is not unusual as the grid is fragile and a period of system instability will occur until full restoration is completed," the release stated.

"Please be assured that once your feeder/circuit has been energized, your power will return, even as interruptions or outages happen," the release added. "GPA will make every effort to have power restored as quickly as possible to our customers. Once full restoration is completed around the island, the system will stabilize and less power interruptions will occur."

Residents seeing voltage fluctuations, such as bright or dim lighting from light sources, should immediately unplug sensitive appliances including refrigerators, air conditioners, and computers.

These electrical problems should then be immediately reported to GPA's 24-hour Trouble Dispatch line at 671-475-1472/3/4.