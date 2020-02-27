A 47-year-old man was charged with stealing a $64 bottle of perfume from the Michael Kors boutique on Feb. 16.

Frances Frank Hennegen, 47, is charged with retail theft as a misdemeanor and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect told store employees, “You don’t need this,” before he walked toward the front entrance.

The suspect also shouted: “Call GPD! Tell Michael Kors I stole this!” documents state.

On Feb. 24, officers located the suspect, who resisted as he was being placed in handcuffs, court documents state.

Police found the stolen perfume in the suspect’s bag.

This was not Hennegan’s first run-in with Guam police. Court documents state that in January 2019, he was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after allegedly claiming to be Louis Vuitton at a Tumon restaurant and threatened to drop a nuclear bomb on the place. He also shouted that he was in charge of Guam police, the FBI, CIA and NATO, court documents state.

In March 2017, Hennegan was arrested on charges of impersonating a public officer after he told police he was an FBI agent.

He was also arrested in July 2015 after allegedly telling police he was a federal agent and refusing to comply with law enforcement, Post files state.