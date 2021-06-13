Thefts at foster child house still unsolved

The Guam Police Department and Guam Crime Watchers are asking the community for help in finding the culprits responsible for the theft of typhoon shutters from the I Guma Mina'åse or House of Mercy.

Burglars continue to target a new foster children facility. In May, thieves struck the children's emergency shelter. It was the second theft this year alone.

In total seven window-mounted, black accordion shutters were taken. The units range from 4 to 2 feet wide. Based on the extent of damage and number of items stolen, officials said. It's believed that more than one person was involved in the theft.

Officials believe the shutters may have been sold.

"If anybody ... bought some (shutters) from someone recently or they were sold somewhere and you know anything about it, please inform (GPD)," said James Willsey, Department of Public Health and Social Services program coordinator.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guam Police Department at (671) 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at (671) 477-HELP (4357).