Senior centers will be abuzz with activity starting Monday after more than two years of being closed. But only about 60% of those who came to the centers prior to the pandemic will return - partly as a result of COVID-19-related deaths and partly because many are still worried about catching the virus outside of their homes, mayors said.

At least 670 seniors will return to the centers May 2, compared to pre-pandemic numbers of nearly 1,000, according to Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti.

"I think it's great that our manåmko' will return to their daily activities to keep them active and healthy," Alig said.

The reopening of senior centers and adult day care centers will enable the elderly to once again share meals, swap stories, play bingo or simply hang out with friends.

While only about 670 seniors will return to the centers, the other 300-plus are either hesitant out of lingering worries about the coronavirus or were among the COVID-19-related fatalities, mayors said.

"Our center has lost a handful of manåmko' over the course of two years. Their deaths and absence are felt," said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, who's also vice president of MCOG.

The Sinajana Senior Center used to have 138 elderly regulars, but only 50 said they will return when the center reopens Monday, Hofmann said.

The Sinajana facility completed its $100,000 expansion in time for the reopening. The expansion provides for proper air circulation and ventilation, and therefore additional safe and healthy space for manåmko'.

Most of Guam's COVID-19-related deaths, including dead-on-arrival cases, were elderly.

But with daily COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalization and deaths on a decline, Guam has lifted most pandemic restrictions. The indoor mask mandate is expected to be lifted the same week the centers reopen.

'Not in a hurry to come back'

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera on Tuesday said prior to the pandemic, her village's senior center had 150 to 160 seniors but that's going to drop to only about 100 starting next week.

"We did lose a few individuals to COVID. And some people are still afraid to go out. They're not in a hurry to come back. They don't feel comfortable yet getting out of the house," the Tamuning mayor said.

Hofmann said mayors understand the hesitancy of some manåmko' and their families to return to the "normal" activity of going to senior centers for recreation.

"As we continue to make improvements in how we deal with COVID and respond, we understand if some have concerns," he said.

Inalåhan's senior center will be welcoming back only about 15 elderly, Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said.

"Pre-pandemic, we had roughly 25 on the roster. Unfortunately, some have passed, so realistically we should get around 15 but that number based on our survey will bounce back to 25 with the new folks who turned 60 in the last two years are now eligible for the services," he said.

When seniors return to the centers, there are some pandemic-era measures they have to adhere to, including temperature checks and frequent hand washing or sanitizing.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said his village also lost some elderly citizens to the novel coronavirus, so attendance at their senior center will change.

Prior to the pandemic, the Mangilao Senior Center hosted 50 to 60 manåmko', he said. The village's senior center served, for months, as the Department of Public Health and Social Services' monoclonal antibody treatment facility.

Some villages partly resumed bingo for their manåmko' at the senior centers, but the clients had to go home after the game.

Free meals

Because of the pandemic-induced closures of senior centers, mayors' offices have been delivering free meals to the senior citizens.

But these home-delivered meals will end May 2 as the centers reopen.

However, seniors can still receive delivered meals if they are determined to be eligible. Contact the Case Management Services program at 671-647-5355 for more information.

Based on the governor's executive order and DPHSS guidance, individuals who are not vaccinated or boosted are at an increased risk of infection, hospitalization and deaths as a result of COVID-19.

"Such individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated immediately before engaging in activities in congregate settings where mask use is compromised," DPHSS guidance states.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowed the senior centers to reopen as early as July 2021, but unfinished repairs and maintenance, along with procurement issues and COVID-19 variant surges, pushed the reopening back multiple times.