A small group of Guam officials paid tribute on Monday to the men and women in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for the freedoms of all Americans.

At the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, American flags lined the resting places of the island's fallen.

In past commemorations, dozens to hundreds of local and military officials and Gold Star families would gather at the cemetery on Memorial Day.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, only a few were in attendance for this year's memorial service. Members of the public were not invited because of COVID-19 social distancing rules for public safety.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, along with military representatives, held a small, solemn ceremony to pay tribute to the lives lost in service to their country.

"I am actually very sad that we're not able to do this memorial open to the public, but it is also important to protect the safety and health of our public," said the governor.

While this year's event may be different, Leon Guerrero said, the sacrifices of Guam's fallen heroes will not be forgotten.

"We live in a democratic society, and we cannot be where we are today if not for the committed work and humbling efforts of our men and women in our military," she said.

'The memories of many fallen heroes'

Brig. Gen. Johnny S. Lizama, assistant adjutant general of the Guam Air National Guard, said Monday's modest ceremony was a gathering of patriots.

"It is through our patriotism that we give true honor to the sacrifices of each individual who has given their life to and for our country," Lizama said. "As I stand here surrounded by the memories of many fallen heroes, I can't help but wonder about their stories. Not just their war stories, but their life stories."

These individuals had been sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, grandfathers, grandmothers and friends, he said.

"Their legacy lives on, and today we take pause and remember," he said.

Memorial Day march

Local families and individuals honored those who passed in their own ways.

Angel Bumagat, a retired Army soldier, was marching with several others on Memorial Day morning along Marine Corps Drive in Upper Tumon. A U.S. flag and a Guam flag were attached to his tactical backpack and waved in the wind as he walked at a fast clip.

"I'm making this march to remember my fallen comrades, the soldiers, sailors, airmen and the military members that we lost," he said. "Happy Memorial Day. Enjoy your freedoms."