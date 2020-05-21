Theodore Roosevelt leaving Guam this week

The sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt are reportedly ready to head back out to sea after having spent the past eight weeks docked on Guam.

U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello told the Associated Press that the ship will sail this week with a scaled-back crew of about 3,000, leaving on shore about 1,800 sailors who are still in quarantine.

The crewmembers staying back include the 14 sailors who retested positive for COVID-19 and moved back off the ship over the past week.

More than 1,000 sailors tested positive in the weeks the ship was docked in Apra Harbor. A majority of the crew who tested negative spent 14 days in quarantine in hotels outside the Navy base.

"We're at the time where we expect the unexpected and deal with it. There's no good news. There's no bad news. It's COVID and we don't understand it completely," said Sardiello. "We're executing according to plan to return to sea, and fighting through the virus is a part of that."

Additionally, 30 other sailors who reportedly came into contact with those who tested positive again were sent ashore for quarantine.

"They were obviously discouraged at first," said Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Daniel Wright, who worked with a few of those who retested positive. "The nice thing is that the majority of them have little to no symptoms at all and are just waiting for that final check in the box with a clean bill of health so they could join the rest of the crew."

The crew has been training in preparation to head back out to sea.

The governor's office declined to comment on the news that the aircraft carrier is soon expected to leave.