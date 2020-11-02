'There is no life or future in using drugs or selling it'

Red Ribbon Week, observed at the end of October, is the longest running drug and alcohol awareness campaign in the United States. It was started in honor of American Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, who was murdered in Mexico in 1985.

If anyone is an example of the impact drugs can have on a life, it's Honofre Chargualaf.

In 1995, at the age of 26, Chargualaf stood before a federal judge in a Guam courtroom and was sentenced to 44 years in prison on drugs and weapons charges.

"I felt more terrible for my family than I did myself at that moment," he said from California, where he now lives since his release in July from Lompoc federal prison in Los Angeles, after he contracted COVID-19, as did more than 900 of the 1,200 inmates.

The 51-year-old served 25 years of his sentence and said he probably would have served about four more if he had not contracted COVID-19.

Chargualaf technically got out early, but his drug use led to consequences that changed his entire life.

Chargualaf was separated from his family for 2-1/2 decades. Chargualaf's mother died in 2014 while he was in prison and his daughters had to grow up without their father's physical presence.

"It was there that I learned of the negative aspects of drug use and its devastation," he said. "It was also there in prison that I learned to take responsibility for my family and help raise them from inside."

In prison Chargualaf got drug counseling and learned "how our brain responds to that type of chemical."

For Chargualaf, building a new future beyond prison means facing how drugs changed the course of his life.

"All of it is interconnected," he said. "I began to experiment with those drugs, which eventually led up to my incarceration."

From addict to advocate

Growing up in San Diego after moving there from Guam as a toddler, Chargualaf was introduced to methamphetamine through a family member when he was 14. He was arrested for possession less than a year later.

"In the beginning stages it was experimental, and then it became addictive," he said.

When he moved back to Guam as a young adult, personal problems led him further down the wrong path.

"I went back to that old way of using and then it spiraled out of control," he said.

Now, with the benefit of hindsight, Chargualaf advocates for "guidance, help and counseling" for those involved in drug crimes.

"What they really need is to be shown a better way," he said.

'It tears the families apart'

Chargualaf said he feels blessed to still have his family after having lost so much.

"It's a slow process, getting reacclimated into society," he said. "I'm getting to know my grandchildren. My children are getting to know me."

Chargaulaf, who hopes to one day reunite with his father on Guam, said he is concerned about the effect illegal drugs have had on his home island.

"Guam is a very delicate fabric and with drug use there it tears the families apart," he said.

Chargualaf spoke from experience when he was asked what he would tell those who are heading toward their own day before a federal judge, facing a mandatory minimum sentence – something he said he knew nothing about until he was charged.

"Those mandatory minimum sentences are high. They are like anywhere from 10 to 20 years," he said. "There is no life or future in using drugs or selling it. Period."