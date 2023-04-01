The John Dank Show is giving fans an exclusive chance to hear its latest album for the first time tomorrow afternoon.

On Sunday evening, the popular local band – Frankie McJohn, John Tyquiengco, Paolo Cruz, Danton Cruz and Zach Quinata – will be hosting a party at the Westin Resort Guam pool to showcase for the first time their unreleased studio album.

While the album is currently 90% done and expected to be released later this month, now available on streaming platforms is "No Breaks," a single released in February that so far has garnered 12,000 listens on Spotify.

When asked what else listeners can expect from the new album, lead singer Frankie McJohn first discussed the single, which he called a "proclamation" after the band grappled with pandemic-related setbacks.

"We had a lot of momentum ... we had contracts for that year, we were going to tour like two or three times a year – and then COVID happened, and we lost like a head of steam," McJohn said, adding the group had to "dial it back" during the pandemic by producing songs remotely.

"'No Breaks' is kind of like a proclamation song – we are not going to take our foot off the gas, basically," he said. "The song itself, it was really proclaiming that we were appreciating where we are now, no matter what happened, but we're also we're not going to take no for an answer and do our best to be successful."

'A nice little rollercoaster of sound'

As for the album, McJohn said it defines a chapter of the band's journey, especially after figuring out their sound since their last album "Identity," which was released in 2019.

"This album is kind of like embracing what we've figured out from ("Identity"), where we want to be sonically, and basically it's our most dialed-in sound, like what we want to accomplish as a band and how we want to sound sonically," McJohn said.

Since the start of The John Dank Show seven years ago, the band has been known to showcase various sounds including reggae and alternative rock, which McJohn said can make it a challenge to fit into different music scenes entirely.

But the new album will be saying "we're OK with being different," according to McJohn.

"This album is going to be different and it's going to be who we are, without any boundaries, that there's no boundaries on our sound anymore. ... We're kind of at this place where people love our music because it's different, we hope, and that's the goal," added McJohn, before offering a hint of what to expect at Sunday's listening party.

"There's some slow ones, some really slow ones, and then really fast ones with really big breakdowns, outros and all that stuff," McJohn said.

"What people can really expect is hopefully the same experience, like high energy in the set then it's a little slower or faster early on, and then slow, then it goes back up and goes back down. It's kind of like a nice little rollercoaster of sound."