Thermal scanner arriving in 60 days

The Korean Air flight which included a crew member who tested positive for the novel coronavirus did not enter Guam, according to A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority Executive Manager Tom Ada, as he confirmed the airport's thermal scanner will take two months to arrive.

"That was a flight that was servicing Tel Aviv to Los Angeles. The flight attendant, I guess, did not test positive until she had gotten to Korea but it was not a flight that was servicing Guam," Ada told The Guam Daily Post.

Korean Air has since shut down its office near the Incheon International Airport, where the crew briefing room is located.

Thermal scanner

Ada said the process to buy a $20,000 scanner thermal scanner that will be placed at the Guam airport will take about 60 days. The scanner will be mounted on a tripod, so it can be moved to different locations in the airport.

With limited resources, the airport won't be scanning all arrivals.

"The plan is to basically identify, based on information we get from Immigration, identify flights that may be carrying passengers of interest," Ada said.

If there are persons of interest in a flight, they will be taken to a holding area where health officials can perform clinical screenings, and customs officials can interview passengers.

Gate 13 has been selected as the current holding area because it can be expanded and is close to restroom facilities.

Incubation as long as 28 days?

The airport authority also met with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday to revisit protocols and ensure agencies understand their roles. The last meeting was on Feb. 2, when dozens of passengers from China arrived on Guam prior to the ban.

"That meeting ... was important just to go over and make sure that nothing has changed since Feb. 2 when we established the protocols. And that's important because this is a fast-evolving situation we have with the coronavirus. Before, for example, it was thought the incubation period was anywhere between 2 to 14 days. Now they're finding out it could be as long as 28 days," Ada said, citing Public Health.

Screening protocols

Ada also spoke with Korean Air Wednesday, along with representatives from other airline companies. The purpose of the meeting was to exchange information on screening protocols used by both Guam agencies and airlines.

"We don't want to assume that they do (know)," Ada said when asked whether the airlines should already know Guam's protocols.

"So we had that meeting to make sure that they were aware. And this thing is constantly evolving," he added.

At the meeting, the airport also learned about protocols used by airlines for flights coming into Guam.

"They revealed that they review passports and visas to see if they might have come from China within the past 14 days. They also make their own physical observations as to whether the individual looks ill," Ada said. "That's really the extent of the screening they do at their end."

Ada said he was satisfied by what the airlines shared and the airlines also had no concerns about Guam's protocols.

Korea cases reach 1,200

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has upgraded Americans' travel guidance for South Korea to Level 3, meaning residents should avoid non-essential travel to the country. The same guidance is issued for China, where the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is said to have originated, and where cases of the disease have reached nearly 80,000.

Foreign nationals coming from China are currently banned from entering the United States.

At more than 1,200 cases, South Korea has the largest number of COVID-19 cases outside of China. Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of the disease, but global travel precautions have translated into adverse impacts for the island's tourism industry.

And South Korea happens to be Guam's largest visitor market.

The airport has seen 107 flight cancellations from Feb. 14 to March 28, mainly out of South Korea, according to Ada.

"That's approximately 25% of the Korean market that currently comes to Guam," Ada said.