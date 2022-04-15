A mom and her nine children, ranging in ages from 2 to 11, escaped an abusive situation at home only to end up homeless.

"They were survivors of family violence and they're a family of 10, it's a mother with nine kids ... one of the kids is wheelchair-bound," said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, president of Guma' Mami, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support and other services to individuals with disabilities. He briefly explained the family's situation during an Interagency Council on Homelessness meeting Thursday.

Guma' Mami, with the help of partner agencies and compassionate families and volunteers, helped the family find emergency shelters in the last couple of months. Today, the mom and her children will finally be moving into an apartment.

"Even though ... Guma' Mami, Child Protective Services, Victims Advocates Reaching Out, Alee Shelter, and Mañe'lu all collaborated, it still showed there are gaps in (services)," Hofmann said.

While the family's need for shelter has been met, the work isn't over. To help them transition into their new home, Guma' Mami is asking the community for donations.

"They basically have nothing," Hofmann said.

Among the donations being sought are clothes for the children, size 5 diapers, bedding, toiletries, cooking pots, utensils, kitchen tables, plates, cups, two shower curtains and rods, five window curtains and rods, child safety covers for electrical outlets, trash bins for the bathrooms and kitchen. They also need car seats for the younger children, ages 2, 3 and 4.

One of the children needs a wheelchair.

"They really need everything, they're starting out from zero," said Sam Ilesugam, Guma' Mami executive director.

Ilesugam told The Guam Daily Post that the road to get them housing wasn't easy, reiterating Hofmann's comments that there are gaps in the system that need to be considered as they work to meet the needs of the community.

Essentially, the mother said she fled her home, taking her children with her.

"She was being abused," Ilesugam said, adding that the perpetrator had also started harming her daughters. "So she fled."

He said Guma' Mami provides translation services in domestic violence cases and was working with another agency when they found the mother and her children.

"We saw that this one family would be eligible for our programs," he said.

He said they worked with a friend of the family who'd been providing the family of 10 with temporary shelter under a canopy connected to their home. However, the landlord found out and said they couldn't stay there.

Then they worked with other agencies to find temporary shelter. And even then, there were difficulties. Sometimes organizations will try to house displaced families in a hotel room, but in this instance, the hotel couldn't accommodate 10 people in one room and each room needed an adult. Volunteers were able to stay with the children in the second room, which bought Guma' Mami a few days to find a permanent solution.

Ilesugam said the family qualified for the federally-funded Guam Emergency Rental Assistance Program and so they were working on getting them a place through that program, which still wasn't easy and took time.

Meanwhile, the family could no longer say at the hotel and Alee Shelter was willing to help but wouldn't have room for them for two days. Fortunately, another family said they could help for the time it took to get the mother and her children into the shelter. It would be a few more days before an apartment was found and made ready for them.

"Today, we have volunteers at the apartment," Ilesugam said. "They are cleaning and trying to make sure the place is ready for the kids."

"We did what we could to help this family," he said. "I am very grateful to our partner agencies for their help ... and for everyone in the community who were also helping this family all this time."