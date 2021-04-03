To this day, 64-year-old John Anthony R. Castro said he is baffled by the cause of his beloved wife's death in October 2019, five months before the government confirmed the first local case of COVID-19.

"I am still wondering whether that's what she passed away with because, when they did a nasal swab, they ended up quarantining her room, so go figure," the Yigo resident told The Guam Daily Post.

They were married for 28 years when she died, leaving him with their only son.

"All I know was she was put in quarantine," Castro said. "Everybody had to wear mask and gloves. ... I never did find out what the virus was."

Castro, a retired Army service member, was among the 130 individuals who got their COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at the Yigo gym.

The latest Department of Public Health and Social Services village vaccination clinic brought together some of Guam's youngest adults and some of its oldest residents, all hoping that doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will help keep COVID-19 under control and reopen the tourism economy.

Died alone

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case on Guam on March 15, 2020. The first death came seven days later.

Castro said his wife didn't travel prior to her death, but the couple had friends who did.

"Before she got hospitalized, we were very active in going with the groups, getting together," he said.

If she were alive today, he said, his wife would have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine with him.

"Because, just like me when I was in the military, when I got my shots, I will take her to the clinic and ask whether she's entitled to that shot, too. Preventive maintenance, make sure when it does come around she won't catch it," he said.

His wife died without him by her side because he was also at a hospital at the time after having his gall bladder removed, when an infection ensued.

"I was there for three weeks and I didn't know that she was in the hospital for two weeks before they told me," he said.

Family debate

At Aaron Bermudez's household, vaccination remains a hot topic, he said.

"My mom is vaccinated but my dad is not," the 17-year-old Bermudez said. "Every time we bring it up, my dad is against it."

Bermudez, a junior at Okkodo High School, said he plans to be active in track and field this year. That's why his mother, an educator at Finegayan Elementary School, encouraged him to take the vaccine to protect himself and others, he said.

He and his sister took their first Pfizer-BioNTech doses at the Yigo gym, but his brothers are still on the fence about whether to take it.

Andy Montes, 51, was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine at first, because of an adverse reaction to a pill about 15 years ago that kept him from taking any medicine at all if he didn't really have to.

When he told health care professionals about this, he said he was told he can take the COVID-19 vaccine.

But unlike most people who have a 15-minute observation period right after getting their doses, people such as Montes are observed for 30 minutes.

His employer encouraged employees to take the vaccine, and most have already taken it. Montes said he's also the only one in his household of seven who's not fully vaccinated.

Tita Jamisola, 46, works at the same company where Montes works. Their employer has given employees 2-1/2 hours off to get vaccinated if they want to take the vaccine.

Jamisola said she's taking the vaccine to help protect her 14-year-old son, and she hopes that traveling won't be burdensome once she's fully vaccinated.

"I don't know what's going to be the protocol in other countries. Hopefully they would recognize that if you get the vaccine then they will allow you to travel without being quarantined at all," she said after getting her dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

'I can't wait to get back to work'

Joseph Acosta, 66, said he and his wife waited this long to take the COVID-19 vaccine, thinking there wouldn't be a long line. And they were right.

At the Yigo gym vaccination clinic on Tuesday, there was no line at all and everyone was vaccinated right away.

"Please come on, get the shot, man, because our age, we're the ones catching it first," the retired Guam Department of Education employee said.

Mark Dacanay, 20, said he was looking forward to finally getting the vaccine, after living a "super different" life from before COVID-19 hit the island.

"Hopefully it does what it's supposed to do," he said of the vaccine. "It's just an extra layer of defense after the second shot, then for sure."

Dacanay is among the 30,000-plus workers displaced by the pandemic. His place of work in Tumon has not reopened, and he's been relying on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

"I can't wait to get back to work," he said. "Tumon is still closed."

He said he and his immediate family have been staying home as much as possible during the pandemic. Even with the vaccine, he said his family will continue to maintain social distancing, wear masks and sanitize.

"It's OK to be skeptical," he said, acknowledging that there are still those who have second thoughts about the vaccine. But he said it's an added layer of protection and could offer peace of mind.

With reporting from Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post.