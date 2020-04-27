Local residents said they're doing their best to cut costs so they're not dipping too deeply into savings, and trying to protect their families from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

For Tamuning resident Judith Pangelinan, the last few months have been hard and the lack of clarity and help from the government frustrating.

"There's no work and most everywhere is closed," said the Army veteran. On top of all of that, the governor's often-referenced federal help for people who've lost their jobs or lost hours at work, or the one-time economic impact payment, has yet to materialize.

She added that she and her family are doing their part to stop the spread of the virus, but said "you need money" – particularly to purchase masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other products people don't typically purchase unless it's an emergency.

Pangelinan asked what the government of Guam and, in particular, the Department of Public Health and Social Services are doing with the federal money they're getting.

"At least pass out masks," she said, noting how it's such a necessity in the current COVID-19 environment. "Why can't they just provide masks for people who can't afford to buy masks? They give out condoms for free, why can't they give out free masks?"

Adelup has confirmed receiving more than $117 million for the pandemic response; that amount doesn't include additional funds provided to entities such as the Guam International Airport Authority.

'Make it easier for everyone'

Some people, such as Joana Molan of Pago Bay, are getting their information and news from friends and family. Molan said she didn't realize the Guam Department of Education has been providing meals through the week for children.

"I didn't know there is free food. I just cook at home and do my best," she said, adding that her family is safe and healthy, which is her goal – virus or no.

She ventures out of the house only to buy groceries or other necessities, or wash laundry. But some help would be welcome, she said.

Indeed, information on the assistance available to residents hasn't reached everyone.

"You say all of this help is available – where is it?" Pangelinan said. "They even say the forms are available online. ... You can't print out the form without a computer."

Pangelinan said "they should make the forms for all this help easily available for people" and pass them out.

"If these elected people can go out during election and ask for votes, why can't they go out and share the forms? Make it easier for everyone."

"This thing about nonessential items ... that's ridiculous. My TV blew out. And I went to the store to get one and they told me they couldn't sell it to me because it's a nonessential item," Pangelinan said. "I told them, 'How am I supposed to watch the news and get updates on what's going on?'"

'We don't have all of the information'

For Barrigada resident Mike Flores, over these past couple of months, his goal has been to "protect our health."

He said typical family get-togethers, including ones for Easter Sunday, were canceled this year.

"We've just slowed down daily activities ... and doing what the governor said with social distancing," he said. "But my belief is we gotta know what we're dealing with. ... And we don't have all the information. I hear that testing everyone is good, but it depends on the testing (kits) we have – and if they're buying it from South Korea, what are we doing to make sure the virus isn't on the box itself? It's scary at the same time and it all makes you wonder if they're telling us the truth – so I don't know, I'm not a scientist."

Nevertheless, he said, he'd like to see more tests done on Guam. As of Saturday, according to numbers provided by the Government of Guam Joint Information Center, fewer than 1,600 tests have been administered to Guamanians.

'We're just trying to survive'

The lack of financial resources is the largest impediment Pangelinan is facing right now, and she looks forward to the economy reopening.

"We're sacrificing," she said, noting as an example that she and her siblings are washing laundry together to make full loads.

They're also going fishing and pulling fruits and vegetables from the their backyards more often to augment store-bought groceries so they can save money on food.

"Thank goodness our mom taught us how to live off the land," she said. "If not, I don't know what or how we would be doing right now. We're just trying to survive."