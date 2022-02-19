'They have carried an ugly, heavy burden'

Not one parish or church has ever been taken, sold or shut down as a result of addressing the claims of clergy sex abuse survivors.

This is based on the experience of a law firm that worked on nine other cases in other jurisdictions, similar to the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy case and abuse claims.

"Nine times our team has represented groups of survivors trying to find closure and acknowledgment. Three of those cases are still ongoing and we have settled six of them. In all of those cases, in all of our experience, not one parish church has ever been taken, sold or shut down," attorney Edwin Caldie, a partner at the Minneapolis-based Stinson LLP law firm, told The Guam Daily Post.

Caldie, who's on Guam, represents the creditors, mostly clergy sex abuse survivors, in the archdiocese's bankruptcy case.

He said "healing" for the whole church, including the survivors, is what's at stake.

"No one wants to take your church away. But we do need to find an authentic and thorough resolution if real healing is going to happen. That is all that the (Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors) is fighting for," Caldie said.

Trial starts today

Today marks the first day of a bench trial that is to determine whether the assets of Guam's Catholic parishes and schools will be included in the archdiocese's bankruptcy estate, which would be used to pay creditors, mostly abuse survivors.

The Archdiocese of Agana had previously indicated it could pay up to $34.8 million, while the committee representing abuse claimants and other creditors is seeking at least $100 million and real estate assets.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood will preside over the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

After the trial is over, the judge, in March, will also hear the proposed plans of both the archdiocese and the creditors' committee to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy.

A key part of that is their plan to pay the abuse survivors.

"These survivors grew up in Guam's Catholic Church, the archdiocese. They attended Mass in Guam's villages and their families donated untold amounts of time, love, energy and money to the church. These people are our brothers and they have carried an ugly, heavy burden alone for decades," Caldie said.

That's the biggest consideration in the case, he said.

'Greatest measure of justice'

Tony Diaz, archdiocese director of communications, said the archdiocese's focus entering the trial proceedings is the same, and that is "to bring the greatest measure of justice for the greatest number of victims of abuse in our church on Guam."

"We are focused on doing this while enabling the archdiocese to continue its mission of serving God and helping our community through our schools, parishes and ministries," he said.

The creditors' committee said because the archdiocese, the parishes and the schools are one and the same, their assets should be made available to benefit the archdiocese as a whole.

But the parishes and schools, through the archdiocese, said their assets could not be used to compensate the abuse survivors.

That's because the assets are only held in trust by the archdiocese, the church said.

Nevertheless, the archdiocese said the parishes and schools will contribute $878,250 in cash to pay the abuse survivors.

"Bankruptcy has been a prevailing part of the Archdiocese of Agaña for more than three years now and we strongly welcome this important step toward reaching resolution with the many victims and survivors of clergy sexual abuse. They have suffered for so long, in most cases, for decades," Diaz said.

The archdiocese's legal team is represented by those who have worked with them since the beginning of the bankruptcy filing, including attorneys Ford Elsaesser and Bruce Anderson of Elsaesser Anderson Chtd; attorney Keith Talbot of Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch Inc.; and attorney John Terlaje.

The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors is represented by Stinson LLP, particularly attorneys Caldie, Andrew Glasnovich and Robert Kugler.

CCG: Trial to decide 'fair and just'

Concerned Catholics of Guam, which was instrumental in exposing clergy sex abuse on the island, said the trial will decide what is "fair and just" for both the archdiocese and the "victims of clergy sex abuse and their families."

"We hope through the trial, the judge will decide on a compensation that achieves justice for all," Concerned Catholics President David Sablan said.

Since 2016, some 270 individuals claimed their parish priests and other clergy raped or sexually molested them when they were minors.

Caldie quoted the archbishop as saying the church on Guam is "one body," so if one part of the body is sick and hurting, the entire body suffers and cannot get well.

"The survivors we represent are part of the archdiocese's body. They are members of the flock and their trust and faith were attacked when they were too small to defend themselves," Caldie said. "If the church is going to atone and heal, the whole church needs to atone and heal. That includes survivors."