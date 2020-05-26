The University of Guam's Army ROTC program commissioned 11 cadets as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on Saturday in separate private ceremonies, UOG announced on Monday.

"The commissioning ceremony is the culmination of the ROTC program that the cadets undertook while studying at the University of Guam," the release stated. "The cadets developed their leadership skills in the ROTC classroom and field training environments with the hallmark of the ROTC curriculum being the real-world application of the leadership instruction."

The cadets participated in numerous paid summer internships and military training courses throughout the world, as well as annual field training exercises and cultural exchange events, "to hone their abilities to lead people in challenging environments."

The cadets who earned their commission as U.S. Army second lieutenants are:

• Alex D. Aguero, active duty, infantry officer, graduated from Simon Sanchez High School

• Shawn Balinas, active duty, medical services officer, graduated from Simon Sanchez High School

• Lucand G. Camacho, active duty, cyber officer, graduated from Simon Sanchez High School

• Ryan Guzman, active duty, engineer officer, graduated from Southern High School

• Larry Fuentes Llegado, active duty, air defense artillery officer, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School

• Jerome Long, Guam Army National Guard, graduated from Flour Bluff High School in Texas

• Christelyn Joy O. Lopez, active duty, adjutant general officer, graduated from Simon Sanchez High School

• Brandon Pablo, Guam Army National Guard, graduated from Father Duenas Memorial School

• Christopher J.M. San Miguel, active duty, military intelligence officer, graduated from Notre Dame High School

• Erbert Camacho Santiago Jr., Guam Army National Guard, graduated from Kagman High School in Saipan

• Brendan Santos, active duty, engineer officer, graduated from George Washington High School

Leader-ambassadors

This year's commissioned cadets became second lieutenants serving on active duty in the Army or as reservists in the Guam Army National Guard. As part of the ceremony, the cadets also were assigned to their branches, or military specialties.

"We are so proud of our new lieutenants and the hard work they put in to become the best leaders they can be," said Lt. Col. Thomas Anderson, professor of military science at the University of Guam. "Wherever they go next, they go as leader-ambassadors representing the island of Guam and our region, and they will carry with them the Triton Warrior spirit of the University of Guam's ROTC program. They have so much to be proud of."